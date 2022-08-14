Alliance for Youth Nigeria empowers over 11,000 youths

As the world marks the International Youth Day, the Alliance for Youth Nigeria has announced the conclusion of a vocational skills training programme reaching over 350 young Nigerians in Lagos and Kano states.

The training, which covered four skillsets – Solar panel installation, Graphics Design (Designs, social media and web design), CCTV and Cable installation, and Beauty Care (make-up, aromatherapy and massage), were delivered in collaboration with Whitefield Foundation.

The vocational skills training is one of the projects of the Alliance designed in accordance with the Alliance’s objective of reaching 250,000 young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurial skills to enable them secure gainful employment or set up businesses of their own within three years.

This objective, which was announced during the launch of the Alliance, is in line with their commitment to work together to address the challenges of youth unemployment in the country with the associated social and economic impact.

Launched in August 2021, the Alliance is a businessdriven movement of organizations passionate about working together to help young people around the country acquire the necessary skills to thrive in the world of work or create their own enterprise.

Members of the Alliance for Youth Nigeria include Nestlé Nigeria, Jobberman Nigeria, Big Bottling Company, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, U-Connect HR Limited and Sterling One Foundation with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and Activate Success International as partner organizations.

Since inception, the Alliance has reached over 11,000 young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurial trainings, internship and mentoring opportunities and job placements.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...