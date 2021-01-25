Allianz begins 8-year Olympic, Paralympic partnership

Foremost underwriter, Allianz, has officially begun its eight-year worldwide partnership with the Olympic & Paralympic Movements, building on collaboration with the Paralympic Movement since 2006.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE, Oliver Bäte, was quoted as saying “Allianz is proud to be the worldwide insurance partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Movements.

“As a supporter of the sports ecosystem and through shared core values of excellence, friendship, inclusion and respect, Allianz and our 148,000 employees and 100,000 agents are excited to care and deliver for athletes, their families and their ambitions.”

According to the statement, since announcing the partnership in September 2018, the insurer has engaged fans, athletes, teams and employees through health across four pilot markets – Australia, China, France and Spain. Allianz presented the Australian Olympic Committee’s Wellbeing Week to showcase ways to improve mental health.

Allianz also worked with the Organising Committee Olympic Games Paris 2024 to encourage people to walk and run for “Club Paris 2024”, an initiative to move and be part of the Games.

The statement said Allianz would expand local initiatives to connect with athletes and fans across the world. To name a few, the global insurer will offer consumers and employees the chance to take part in the Olympic Torch Relay at Beijing 2022 and will engage youth with the spirit & values of the movements at its Allianz Sports Camps through trying sports, building friendships and learning from athletes

Like this: Like Loading...