Allianz gets more women on board with Nigerian directors

Allianz Nigeria has announced the appointment of Abiola Adekoya (Ms.) as the independent director in line with regulatory requirements for insurance operators in Nigeria. She will succeed Chief Dickie Ulu who emerged as board chair in December 2020 following the resignation of the former independent director. Abiola joins the board with nearly two decades of expertise in the financial services industry and a distinguished career in business. She is the Lead Wealth Advisor at Artios Capital Limited, a boutique wealth advising firm dedicated to providing private clients with creative financial solutions.

Adekoya was formerly the MD/CEO of FBN Quest Securities, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc, as well as RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers, a part of the FirstRand Group, before transitioning to Artios Capital. She began her career in the banking industry, working for major banks in a variety of capacities in retail, commercial, and corporate banking. Abiola holds a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Lagos, an MBA from Lagos Business School, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria.

“This appointment is further evidence that Allianz is committed to equal representation, balance, and inclusion”, notes Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, MD/CEO at Allianz Nigeria. Adeolu herself enjoys the distinction of being the first woman on the Allianz Nigeria board as a Non-executive Director before eventually being appointed as its first female CEO in September 2020. NAICOM has also approved the appointment of Johannes Bayer as non-executive director.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...