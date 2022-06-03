Business

Allianz gets more women on board with Nigerian directors

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Allianz Nigeria has announced the appointment of Abiola Adekoya (Ms.) as the independent director in line with regulatory requirements for insurance operators in Nigeria. She will succeed Chief Dickie Ulu who emerged as board chair in December 2020 following the resignation of the former independent director. Abiola joins the board with nearly two decades of expertise in the financial services industry and a distinguished career in business. She is the Lead Wealth Advisor at Artios Capital Limited, a boutique wealth advising firm dedicated to providing private clients with creative financial solutions.

Adekoya was formerly the MD/CEO of FBN Quest Securities, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc, as well as RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers, a part of the FirstRand Group, before transitioning to Artios Capital. She began her career in the banking industry, working for major banks in a variety of capacities in retail, commercial, and corporate banking. Abiola holds a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Lagos, an MBA from Lagos Business School, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria.

“This appointment is further evidence that Allianz is committed to equal representation, balance, and inclusion”, notes Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, MD/CEO at Allianz Nigeria. Adeolu herself enjoys the distinction of being the first woman on the Allianz Nigeria board as a Non-executive Director before eventually being appointed as its first female CEO in September 2020. NAICOM has also approved the appointment of Johannes Bayer as non-executive director.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria maize conference to hold April 27

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The 4th edition of the annual Nigeria Maize Conference will be held on April 27, 2022, in Abuja, according to a press release.   According to the statement, the hybrid event (physical and virtual), which is an annual gathering of stakeholders and experts in the maize agricultural value chain, has as its theme, “Much more […]
Business

COVID-19: Much ado about CAC’s safety initiative

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) introduced a company registration model that has failed to go down well with lawyers and other clients, thereby engendering unprecedented disagreement between the parties. Isa Abdulwahab reports The outbreak of coronavirus comes with lots of discomforting consequences. Being one of the leading causes of […]
Business

Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Visa Inc said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. The company told Reuters it had launched the pilot program with payment and crypto platform Crypto.com and plans […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica