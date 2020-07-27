Allianz Nigeria Insurance pays N1.8bn claims in Q1

Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc, a local operating entity of the leading integrated financial services providers worldwide, Allianz, has displayed resilience in its business strategy in spite of the impacts of the Covid 19 in the global and Nigerian economy.

The company in the first quarter of 2020 recorded a claims payout of N1.8 billion to its customers. The figure represents over a 130 per cent increase from N800 million paid out the same period in 2019. In the same vein, the company also in the first quarter of 2020, reported a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of N4.2 billion, which is a 47 per cent increase when compared to the N2.9 billion in GWP recorded during the same period in 2019. The company has so far recorded an investment income of N301 million despite the fall in investment and treasury bill rates.

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Owolabi Salami, said the success attained so far could be attributed to the tenacity and bravery of the people, who work in the organisation, adding that he was proud to see how fast his people adapted and rose to the challenge in these unprecedented times. He further stated that the company would remain unwavering to deliver on its promise of paying claims despite the present economic downturn.

Earlier this year, the company launched a nationwide campaign to settle motor claims within 60 minutes, and to date scores of claims have been settled within the stipulated time. From the forgoing, it is clear that Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc is at the forefront of revolutionising the insurance industry especially in the area of satisfying customers’ needs.

The company said recording these achievements in a time of extreme decline in sales and corresponding decline in profits shows it has scaled through Q1 with promising results of keeping its promise to serve customers.

T he Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world’s largest investors, managing around 764 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers.

