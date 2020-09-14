Allianz Nigeria partners firm for insurance solutions

Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc., a local operating entity of global Insurance giant, Allianz Group, has announced its partnership with Get it Done Now Limited (GIDN), developers of the GIDN platform.

While GIDN platform connects customers with verified service providers, Allianz Nigeria provides insurance products to registered customers and service providers on this platform through a redirected link.

“Through this strategic partnership, we contribute our own quota to a stable and viable economy by providing bespoke Insurance products to mitigate business risks of the registered service providers,” said Walter Bossman, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Allianz Nigeria.

“We are indeed excited to partner with Allianz Nigeria. This partnership aligns with our goal of providing a safe and secure platform for users and providers to transact. We also believe that adding Insurance services from Allianz to our platform is a great way to build trust among customers while adding credibility to the small business owners” added Alberto Rodriguez, co-founder of GIDN.

“For us at Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc, digital transformation has moved from being a vague and futuristic concept to an immediate term action especially in this unprecedented times.

Insurance is gradually moving away from the conventional method of physical sales to technology driven sales,” said Dapo Odunuga, Unit Head, Infrastructure Technology at Allianz Nigeria.

In view of the new normal imposed by COVID – 19 and the strategic vision of Allianz to secure the future of its stakeholders, this initiative provides another avenue for customers, service providers and the general public regardless of location buy Insurance solutions with their mobile phones

