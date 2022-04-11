Allianz Nigeria unveils product to cover funeral expenses

Allianz Nigeria has announced the introduction of a new family protection plan that will provide a payout to cover funeral expenses following the loss of a loved one. Briefing the media last week, the Managing Director of the underwriting firm, Mrs. Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, said the launch followed the securement of all requirements of the local insurance regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The new product provides a financial cushion against unexpected funeral expenses and will offer flexible plans that cater to customers across all income classes. It is the outcome of months of extensive market research into current and prospective customer demands in the local market, especially in the wake of gradual recovery from the global disruption of Covid-19.

“The economic meltdown has highlighted the need for products that lighten the financial burden of middle and low-income families, following tragedy or loss. “The insurance product will offer protection to the entire family by covering the cost of funeral rites. Burial ceremonies form an important part of the Nigerian culture across ethnicities.

“Often, paying the last respect to loved ones that have passed on will impose a heavy financial burden upon the surviving relatives. The cover enables the family to give the departed a desired and befitting burial,” Adewumi-Zer said.

She further described the product as a simple one that enables the assured and their loved ones to enjoy peace of mind knowing their financial stability would not be threatened in the event of a loss.

According to her, a fantastic feature of this family-oriented plan is that it allows multiple payouts and the continuation of the policy after the demise of the policyholder. “The family can continue the premium payments and stay covered in the event of future loss.

The customer is free to choose the payment frequency (monthly, quarterly, annually, or single premium) of a lumped premium for all the covered family members. “This family product provides life cover for the ‘main life’ (policyholder), a spouse, children, parents, and even parents-in-law as the customer desires. Each ‘life’ has its individual and separate cover in this bundled plan, with the applicable sum assured payable on the death of anyone covered by this policy,” she noted.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chief Customer Officer, Allianz Nigeria, Patience Ugboajah, said: “At Allianz Nigeria, we are focused on creating simple intuitive products that solve real problems that are unique to our market. “We wanted to provide a very flexible product that is affordable to the everyday Nigerian, regardless of their income level.”

The funeral insurance is the second product the company has launched in 12 months. Last June, and in response to the market demand for travel insurance that includes Covid-19 risks, the firm introduced an enhanced product that will cover the cost of emergency medical expenses associated with Covid- 19 diagnosis whilst on a trip.

For holidaying customers and business executives alike, the plan will extend to cover accommodation costs related to Covid19 diagnosis during the insured trip.

“Our goal is to actively seek feedback on a rolling basis from our customers and the market at large and continuously use the feedback to create value for the customer and all stakeholders,” the chief executive, Adewumi- Zer, said.

“Ultimately, we aspire to transform the way we do business for our clients so that we can be sustainable and a longterm partner – a partner for life. We have a clear view of where we want to go, both in terms of market and product lines. So we are expanding and rebalancing as we go,” she added

