Allianz report unveils imminent threats to insurance firms, boards

The annual D&O report from Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty has lined up two sets of risks that pose the biggest potential threats to companies and their boards in the year ahead.

The two lines of risks are macroeconomic risks such as inflation and insolvency, and the situate in the other line are cyber and ESG-related risks AGCS raises concern that poor financial performance amid economic uncertainty, a lack of robust cyber security and governance processes, or an inadequate or non-compliant response to ESG issues are all among the key risk trends in the D&O insurance space.

It adds that despite a downward trend in new filings, US class action securities litigation remains a key concern, particularly around mergers, while cryptocurrency companies and exchanges are subject to increasing activity. Vanessa Maxwell, global head of financial lines at AGCS, said: “The recent decline in the number of filed securities and class actions in the US, coupled with an influx of new entrants, has created a more favourable market for corporate buyers of D&O insurance after double-digit percentage premium increases across key markets in 2021.

“However, there is still a lot of risk facing insurers as macroeconomic issues and a potential slowdown loom, conditions which typically lead to an uptick in D&O claims. Inflation is likely to influence future claims through larger settlements. “Cyber risk remains at an elevated level and is now seen a core duty of D&Os, with increasing scrutiny on how they respond.

Meanwhile, ESG-related liabilities – whether it is inadequate action on climate change or diversity and inclusion issues – can potentially become significant exposures for D&O insurance as well.”

Half of the countries analysed by Allianz Research recorded double-digit increases in business insolvencies during the first half of 2022, with the SME sectors in the UK, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland accounting for two thirds of the rise.

Overall, insolvencies are expected to increase by 19 per cent in 2023 globally. AGCS says that an economic downturn typically brings a higher risk of D&O claims

