Allianz: Shipping losses at record low as Covid-19 impacts horizon

Large shipping losses are at a record low having fallen by over 20 er cent year-on-year, according to marine insurer, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE’s (AGCS) Safety & Shipping Review 2020. However, the coronavirus crisis could endanger the long-term safety improvements in the shipping industry for 2020 and beyond, as difficult operating conditions and a sharp economic downturn present a unique set of challenges.

“Coronavirus has struck at a difficult time for the maritime industry as it seeks to reduce its emissions, navigates issues such as climate change, political risks and piracy, and deals with ongoing problems such as fires on vessels,” says Baptiste Ossena, Global Product Leader Hull Insurance, AGCS.

“Now the sector also faces the task of operating in a very different world, with the uncertain public health and economic implications of the pandemic,” he added.

The annual AGCS study analyzes reported shipping losses over 100 gross tons (GT) and also identifies 10 challenges of the coronavirus crisis for the shipping industry which could impact safety and risk management. In 2019, 41 total losses of vessels were reported around the world, down from 53 12 months earlier.

This represents an approximate 70 per cent decline over 10 years and is a result of sustained efforts in the areas of regulation, training and technological advancement, among others.

More than 950 shipping losses have been reported since the start of 2010. The shipping industry has continued to operate through the pandemic, despite disruption at ports and to crew changes.

While any reduction in sailings due to coronavirus restrictions could see loss activity fall in the interim, the report highlights 10 challenges that could heighten risks.

