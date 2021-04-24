Allison, Ezeigwe take art higher with Transcendence

An exhibition of works by two fast emerging Nigerian artists, Christian Allison (notable hyperrealism painter) and Ikechukwu Ezeigwe (preeminent anthropomorphic painter), who were winners of the 2019 and 2020 editions of Next of Kin, respectively, opened penultimate Sunday at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Next Of Kin, an initiative of Thought Pyramid Art Centre, is an annual exhibition that showcases the works of upcoming art masters, young contemporary artists that possess unique skills and potentials. The exhibition, titled ‘Transcendence’, featuring 10 artworks each by the artists, including Smile Of Spring Oil On Canvas, 2021, by Ezeigwe; Theories, Beliefs and Conviction, Oil On Canvas, 2021, by Ezeigwe; Great Things Take Time, Oil On Canvas, 2021, and No Guts, No Glory, Oil On Canvas, 2021, Clan Chief, and Portrait of a Husbandman, also by Ezeigwe; Little Light, Pastel % Charcoal on Canvas, 2021, by Allison; Beautiful Imperfection, Pastel and Charcoal on Canvas, 2021, and Turning Point, Pastel & Charcoal on Canvas, also by Allison. According to Exhibition Director, Thought Pyramid Arts Centre Abuja/Lagos, Ovie Omatsola, ‘Transcendence’ is an event solemnizing the development and independence, success Arts and achievements of Christian Allison and Ikechukwu Ezeigwe in their up-class artistic takeover.

“It is a special ceremony honouring and expressing admiration for two unconventional future masters of art in Nigeria, who are rapidly excelling beyond the ordinary range of imagination of any individual who have witnessed their artistic journey. “One of the major problems we face in this part of the world is the lack of interest or willingness by capable industry stakeholders to begin and sustain life-changing projects that can raise the position of others. There is a void that keeps expanding daily die to the absence of vision to anticipate and inspire the future.

“Art should be a means of achieving environmental safety while secondarily exploring the revenue generation aspect of art to primarily empower lives. “Like it has become a norm with us at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, we have inculcated the habit of not waiting on others to lead the way.

Part of our core duties has become setting the pace for others to follow with the sole objective of furthering the growth of every artist without preferential treatments and promoting the development of art in Nigeria including the promotion of African art all over the world. Hence the creation of ‘Next of Kin Competition and Exhibition’ which is now strategically followed up with Transcendence,” Omatsola said. Ezeigwe is a young, dynamic artist, whose painting style he calls Anthropology is characterized by human figures with animal heads which he uses to express themes like politics, love, affection, etc. He effectively uses his unique painting style to advocate for good and credible governance in his country. He is a full-time studio artist.

He creates his paintings using oil on canvas as it helps him achieve his actual object. Ezeigwe’s career has risen beyond getting lashes for drawing on his textbooks, notebooks, house walls, and grounds to being celebrated nationwide by the biggest and most respected galleries in the country.

While his father persistently convinced him to become a lawyer as a child, his intentional determination to become an artist has paved the way for him. Allison is a Nigerian born hyperrealistic charcoal and pastel artist with his major medium being chalk pastel and sometimes oil pastel. His works are also expressed on textured canvas and paper using graphite (pencil). The artist who had his works sold out during the grand finale of the Next of Kin juried competition and exhibition said “God actually is at the center of my transcendence. Allison is a native of bonny island, Rivers State.

He lived a larger part of his formative years in Lagos state thereby making him unified with the western culture including its art and educational system. He obtained his bachelor’s degree (B.Sc.) from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife. He went from being an engineer to be a full time studio artist.

He has a penchant for art which stems from his unending desire to tell stories and communicate his deep thoughts and ideas by creating two dimensional hyper realistic paintings and drawings on canvas or paper using Chalk or oil pastel, Charcoal and graphite as his most preferred medium. Christian has been a part of several exhibitions within Nigeria with his paintings further shown in a few more galleries in the country and abroad. The exhibition ends on Monday April 26.

