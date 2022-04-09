Olubadan designate
News

Allocation crisis: Olubadan sues for calm at Ogunpa Market

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Following the disagreement between the traders and developers at Ogunpa, Dugbe Alawo Market in Ibadan over some unallocated spaces, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II yesterday called on the traders to give the Palace some time to look into the matter.

The monarch gave this call while reacting to the address made by Mr. Taiwo Adegunwa, the President of the traders group under the auspices of Ogunpa Labelabe Traders’ Association during the visit made to congratulatory visit to him in Alarere residence. Oba Balogun, who said what is paramount to his reign is peaceful co-existence of all within Ibadanland, charged the over 2,000 traders trading in all sorts of articles including food stuffs, wears, household materials among others, to remain law-abiding and peaceful as the Palace intervenes in their matter.

The executive committee of the Association led by Adegunwa and Peter Adeyanju (Secretary) had told Olubadan that they had been having a running battle with a developer (names withheld) who had wanted to annex their spaces with the space allocated to him by the past administration of the late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi to build shopping complex. Asking the monarch to come to their aid, the traders said, ”we have held three meetings with the developer and on each occasion, he told us that he was yet to be allocated the areas where we have our stalls as part where to develop into modern shopping complex.

“Though, we are aware too that our areas were not part of his allocated land on which to build shopping complex which informed our resistance all along, but, we had a disturbing report that the developer would come by the end of this month to take possession of our shops for demolition and building of shopping complex and this informed our plea to Kabiyesi”, the President added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Ogun receives 50,000 vaccine doses 

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Ogun State government Monday evening received its portion of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal government. Governor Dapo Abiodun received the first batch of 50,000 out of the 100,000 doses of the vaccine at the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital. According to the governor, the state was the first state […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Johnson, agree on noninterference in prosecution of terrorists

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…as President welcomes Commonwealth support on insecurity, agriculture   President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain have agreed to allow the judicial process to run its full course in the prosecution of terrorists in Nigeria.   According to a release by a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, this agreement was reached Thursday at […]
News

Osinbajo hails Latter Day Saints’ social work, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vi c e – P re s i d e n t Yemi Osinbajo has commended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, for its social service works in the area of clean water, immunisation and several other things.   He gave the commendation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received a delegation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica