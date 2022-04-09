Allocation crisis: Olubadan sues for calm at Ogunpa Market

Following the disagreement between the traders and developers at Ogunpa, Dugbe Alawo Market in Ibadan over some unallocated spaces, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II yesterday called on the traders to give the Palace some time to look into the matter.

The monarch gave this call while reacting to the address made by Mr. Taiwo Adegunwa, the President of the traders group under the auspices of Ogunpa Labelabe Traders’ Association during the visit made to congratulatory visit to him in Alarere residence. Oba Balogun, who said what is paramount to his reign is peaceful co-existence of all within Ibadanland, charged the over 2,000 traders trading in all sorts of articles including food stuffs, wears, household materials among others, to remain law-abiding and peaceful as the Palace intervenes in their matter.

The executive committee of the Association led by Adegunwa and Peter Adeyanju (Secretary) had told Olubadan that they had been having a running battle with a developer (names withheld) who had wanted to annex their spaces with the space allocated to him by the past administration of the late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi to build shopping complex. Asking the monarch to come to their aid, the traders said, ”we have held three meetings with the developer and on each occasion, he told us that he was yet to be allocated the areas where we have our stalls as part where to develop into modern shopping complex.

“Though, we are aware too that our areas were not part of his allocated land on which to build shopping complex which informed our resistance all along, but, we had a disturbing report that the developer would come by the end of this month to take possession of our shops for demolition and building of shopping complex and this informed our plea to Kabiyesi”, the President added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...