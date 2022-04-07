News

Allocation: States, local governments to earn more

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…as Commission finalises work on fresh formula

All things being equal, a new revenue formula for the three tires of governments will be ready for presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari any moment, New Telegraph can authoritatively confirm. Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission concluded works on the new formula early January.

Thereafter, the Commission, New Telegraph learnt, has been working with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, to secure a date convenient for the presentation to the president, and onward transmission to the National Assembly for deliberation and passage into law. A top official of the Commission, who spoke to this reporter in confidence on Wednesday, said:.

“Infact there is a possitive developmentaboutrevenueformula. “Between today (Wednesday) tomorrow and Friday, put your ears on ground. Something will happen. Just ask your colleague covering Villa to be alert. The document is ready; set for presentation to Mr. President,” he said. Efforts to get official confirmation from RMAFC Executive Chairman, Engr. Elias Mban, were futile. He neither picked his call nor responded to SMS sent to his known phone number. Contacted on phone, the Commission’sspokesperson, Mr. Chris Nwachukwu, said themediawouldbecontacted anytime major development occurred with regard to new revenue formula.

He shunned further inquiries on the issue. Under current revenue sharing formula, whichbecameeffective in 1992, the Federal Government( Includingspecialfunds takes 52.68 per cent; state governments receive 26.72 per cent; while the 774 local governments take 20.60 per cent. Oil producing states receive 13 percent derivation. A push for review of the subsisting revenue formula started in the days of former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

However, the RMAFC in 2001 saw the need to review the formula for balanced development of the country. The commission embarked on a nationwide consultation and met with notable figures on the issue. Mban, during one of the briefingsonrevenueformula effort last year, gave a rundown of past efforts. Proposal for new formula was first made by the Commission in August 2001, but the recommendation was withdrawn due to the compelling judgment of the Supreme Court on Suit No. SC 28/2001of April5,2002, which recognised the beneficiaries of the federation account as Federal, State and Local Governments.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AAAN lauds FG on Fadolapo’s appointment as APCON registrar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has commended the Federal Government for appointing Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Fadolapo is one of the nine chief executive officers recently appointed by President Muhammad Buhari. The commendation was contained in a statement signed by AAAN Publicity […]
News

Buhari okays new State House Clinic

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Olao ye

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has approved the site for the building of VIP State House Clinic within the precinct of the Presidential Villa.   The new state-of-theart clinic meant to serve the Nigerian populace is expected to be completed in the next two years.   The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs at […]
News Top Stories

Ekiti PDP: Crisis deepens as congress produces two chairmen

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado -Ekiti

The crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), on Saturday, deepened as the congress produced two chairmen even under the watch of the National Working Committee (NWC).   While former Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole emerged from the group loyal to former Governors Ayodele Fayose and Segun Oni, a former member […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica