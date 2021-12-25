ALLOW EGUAVOEN TO LEAD EAGLES TO AFCON, FASHANU TELLS NFF

Chides Pinnick for consulting Mourinho, Wenger over foreign coach

Football Ambassador John Fashanu has berated the Nigeria Football Federation for planning to stop Super Eagles caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen from leading the team to the forthcoming African Cup of Nations. There were reports that Eguavoen could be allowed to manage the team at AFCON given the short time frame to the start of the competition after which an incoming foreign coach will take over but the federation appears to have changed the plan as the NFF President Amaju Pinnick said that they were working on engaging a substantive manager for the Eagles and he could be the one that will lead the squad to the Nations Cup.

However, Fashanu said it was not only disturbing that experienced hands like Eguavoen would be discarded for a foreign coach but depriving him of an opportunity to manage the team at AFCON could be counter-productive. He said Eguavoen is eminently qualified to manage the squad and with technical support from other ex-internationals, the former Super Eagles skipper could lead the team to their fourth African title in Cameroon.

The former Aston Villa forward reasoned that Eguavoen knows the team having been in charge of the technical department of the NFF for about one year and his exposure to technical reports on the squad would have helped him settle down to work easily. “I think it is unfortunate that we have incredible ex-internationals in this country and we keep running after European coaches. Players like Eguavoen, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Okocha and Fashanu have played to the highest level; they spent the better parts of their lives in Europe, exposed to the highest possible level of techniques and tactics and we are still talking about hiring a foreign coach.

“We just fired a foreign coach whose tenure was a disaster and it seems we haven’t learnt our lessons by trying to hire another one. The Nations Cup is just a few days away and you have one man with so much knowledge in charge already, why do you want to bring another person to do the job he can easily do. Allow Eguavoen to lead the team to AFCON and support him with some other ex-internationals who will make his job a lot easier instead of wasting time and money to bring another foreigner,” he said. Pinnick revealed the efforts his NFF had put in place in their search for a new manager, saying they contacted seasoned coaches including Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger who have recommended candidates for the job.

“That was a big joke,” Fashanu snapped “I still don’t understand the need for that jamboree and it shows how much they don’t reckon with the capacity of ex-internationals we have in this country.” Fashanu believes until people with deep knowledge of football are allowed to run the affairs of the game in the country, Nigerian football would not reach its full potential. He said Nigerian ex-internationals must start to work their ways to the top administrative levels just like former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’s has done in Cameroon, saying the Nigerian football needs such rescue mission.

