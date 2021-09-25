News

Allow market forces to determine naira value, not politics, ex- lawmaker urges FG

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Former Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Dr. Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, has urged the federal government and regulatory agency on monetary policy to put politics aside and allow economics to rule and reign on the issue of naira exchange rate, adding that they should allow the market forces to determine naira’s fair value both at the time of boom and otherwise.

Senator Ibrahim, who spoke in Ilorin at the 30th edition of Media Parliament of the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), explained that the politicisation of the exchange rate only empowers the political class to do more harm to the nation’s economy, adding that Nigeria being a monolithic economy was enough reason for it to be financially disciplined and futuristic in its savings and investment policies.
The former senator advocated promotion of local production and industrialisation, particularly of products that are highly in demand, adding that the time was ripe to diversify the economy under a truly long-term strategic plan that would turn around the fortunes of the nation away from being mono-product.

He also called on the government to address the seemingly intractable insecurity which has adversely affected the nation’s economy, warning that its devastating effects, if unattended, would worsen the value of the nation’s currency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Unijos employs hunters to protect students, says VC

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Sabastine Maimako said the Institution has employed the services of local hunters to protect students in their hostels at night. Prof. Maimako disclosed this yesterday during the valedictory session to mark the end of his five-year tenure as Vice Chancellor of the Institution, held at the […]
News Top Stories

Eastern Palm Varsity: Why we dragged Okorocha to court –Kinsmen

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

    Orlu kinsmen of the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha under the incorporated trustees of the Orlu Zurumee Youth Assembly (OZYA) and representatives of five autonomous communities in Ideato South LGA, have initiated a court action against the former governor, over the alleged conversion of the Eastern Palm University to his […]
News

Okali salutes Kalu at 61, says he’s courageous leader

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

An elder statesman and retired Department of State Services (DSS) officer, Chief Ubaka Okali, has joined numerous wellwishers to celebrate the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, as he marked his 61st birthday. Since Kalu’s birthday on Wednesday, friends, associates and well-wishers, sent goodwill messages to identify with him. In his good will message, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica