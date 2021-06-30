Metro & Crime

Allow Niger Delta to control its oil – Afenifere

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Comment(0)

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere said yesterday that the Federal Government should allow the Niger Delta region to control its resources available in the region including oil.
The Secretary General of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni said as long as the Federal Government allowed Zamfara State to control the gold available at the domain, the Niger Delta should be allowed to control its oil.
Also, the group said Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe should not be crucified for standing surety for the leader of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Pointedly, Ebiseeni said: “In the manner that gold and other solid mineral resources discovered in Zamfara and other states are allowed to be freely exploited by the owner state, the oil and gas exploited in our territory should be allowed to be managed by our people for the development of our area.”
Afenifere kicked against a situation where Nigerians are not treated equally and criminals of one region are given preference over another.
The group said “while the Nigerian state treated killer terrorist herdsmen with kid gloves and enjoined their victims to seek peace with their assailants, the Ijaw have complained that ‘the incessant attacks and destruction of our coastline communities at the slightest provocation by the military forces have created a siege mentality and resulted in displacement of lives and properties.”
Afenifere said Abaribe that stood surety for Kanu was only doing its best for the people of the zone just as he did for Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in 2007.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

DSS operative assaults FAAN official at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Emmanuel Onani

It’s not true, says secret police A top official of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr. Safiyanu Abba, has allegedly assaulted an official of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The assault allegedly occurredattheNnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He was said to have slapped the FAAN official who was […]
Metro & Crime

NSIP operates with solid, verifiable database – Kwara Focal Person

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Mrs Bashirah AbdulRazaq Sanusi has denied saying that the scheme has no records of beneficiaries of the popular Trader Moni. In a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday, the Focal Person described the report as false and urged members of the public to […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Two robbers die during shootout with police

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have killed two suspected armed robbers during a shootout at the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this yesterday, said the police engaged the robbers in a gun duel on Sunday, during a robbery operation.   Oyeyemi said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica