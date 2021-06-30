Allow Niger Delta to control its oil – Afenifere

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere said yesterday that the Federal Government should allow the Niger Delta region to control its resources available in the region including oil.

The Secretary General of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni said as long as the Federal Government allowed Zamfara State to control the gold available at the domain, the Niger Delta should be allowed to control its oil.

Also, the group said Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe should not be crucified for standing surety for the leader of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Pointedly, Ebiseeni said: “In the manner that gold and other solid mineral resources discovered in Zamfara and other states are allowed to be freely exploited by the owner state, the oil and gas exploited in our territory should be allowed to be managed by our people for the development of our area.”

Afenifere kicked against a situation where Nigerians are not treated equally and criminals of one region are given preference over another.

The group said “while the Nigerian state treated killer terrorist herdsmen with kid gloves and enjoined their victims to seek peace with their assailants, the Ijaw have complained that ‘the incessant attacks and destruction of our coastline communities at the slightest provocation by the military forces have created a siege mentality and resulted in displacement of lives and properties.”

Afenifere said Abaribe that stood surety for Kanu was only doing its best for the people of the zone just as he did for Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in 2007.

