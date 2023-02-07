Allow old naira notes circulate till December, CAN Lagos urges FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Lagos State chapter, has appealed to the Federal Government to allow the circulation of old naira notes alongside the new notes till the end of 2023. It also charged Lagos residents and other Nigerians to be patient and not take laws into their hands. CAN Lagos Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, addressing the press, said the current situation faced by Nigerians was unnecessary viewing that the redesign of naira was ill-timed, while the fuel scarcity was unexpected as the general election is few days away. Adegbitestated:”Concerning the fuel and naira scarcity, it is ill-timed and not expected. You will recall that since the past eight years, there has not been fuel scarcity and suddenly a few months to the election, queues have returned to fuel stations.”
