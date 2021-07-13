News

Allow people to choose their leaders, Buhari urges politicians

…wonders why people accept him despite being poor

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged politicians in the country to respect the will of the people by allowing them to choose their leaders irrespective of religion and political parties.

The President is making this call at a time the people of the Southern region of the country are clamouring for a power shift ahead of the 2023 Presidential polls.

Buhari, who said Nigerians were lucky to be together despite all the challenges threatening to tear them apart, made this call Tuesday at the Presidential Villa while receiving the report of the National Security Summit from a team of the House of Representatives members led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari maintained that when leaders respect the people from the lowest to the highest levels, it becomes a duty for them to reciprocate the same to the leadership.

Buhari, who wondered why the people accepted him to lead despite not being rich, restated his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability.

“The number of people that turned out to see me, some waiting for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy, or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was. People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too. I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability,” he said.

Noting that he did not get enough cooperation from the 8th Assembly led by Senator Bukola Saraki, Buhari commended the 9th Assembly under Ahmed Lawan for working harmoniously with the executive.

In his remarks, Gbajabiamila thanked the President for endorsing the security summit conducted by the House, adding: “You were part of it from the very beginning, and you were to have declared it open, if not for the exigencies of duty.”

The Speaker said the summit became imperative after lawmakers were bombarded daily by their constituents on the security challenges facing the country, “and motions after motions were moved by the lawmakers.”

A committee of 50 lawmakers, across party, religious and ethnic lines, he said, was set up to plan the summit, “and Mr President was very eager and enthusiastic about it, showing the importance you place on security.”

