Allow Sunday Igboho to head Amotekun, Maharaj Ji counsels SW govs

As the controversy over Fulani herdsmen’s attacks on innocent citizens in Oyo State rages on, the Founder of “One Love Family”, Satguru Maharaj Ji, Sunday advised the governors of the South-West states to appoint the Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, as the Head of the region’s security outfit, Amotekun.

 

Maharaj Ji said this while speaking with journalists in his Ibadan village, where he said that the move would be a way of checking the activities of the rampaging herdsmen kidnapping, raping, killing and invading farms in the region.

 

While extolling the sterling quality displayed by Sunday Igboho by sending the Seriki of Fulani (Saliu Abdulkadri) out of Igangan Town for allegedly aiding kidnappings in the area, Maharaj Ji said: “In view of Sunday Igboho’s commitment to the security of our people, there is nothing wrong bringing him in to head the Amotekun or any strategic security organ of government because the situation we are facing now demands calls for the use of patriotic and selfless soldiers to free the race from the evil grip of neo-colonialist agents.”

 

He said there was a need to halt the unjustified campaign of calumny on Igboho, saying he should be given the honour he deserved, describing as deserving of the appellation of “Omojomolo”.

 

Maharaj Ji added that Igboho’s bravery was more appreciated because some of the state governors were afraid to speak out against the dastardly acts by herdsmen on innocent law abiding citizens, right in their ancestral homes, stressing that: “The creation is complete and nature has its way of throwing up a David to frontally take on Goliath during times of distress.

 

“We are glad that Igboho’s steps have no doubt, facilitated compliance to the Ondo State governor’s order that genuine herders willing to do business in the state should register with relevant government agency as the stoppage of night grazing.

 

“We therefore urge other states across the nation, particularly down South, to adopt the measures as a template for curbing the criminal activities of herders, in order to bring sanctity to the states,” he said.

