Allow VAT legal battle run full course, Ekweremadu advises NASS

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday advised the National Assembly not to embark on any legislation on the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) and stamp duty which are the subjects of legal tussles between some states and the Federal Government.

Ekweremadu, who gave the advice in a statement by his media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, said allowing the litigation to run the full course could be a major step towards strengthening federalism.

The legislator said he had for over a decade been warning the nation against “feeding bottle federalism” in which states depend on redistributed resources of other federating units for survival.

He said any constitution amendment to transfer VAT collection to the Exclusive Legislative List, as reportedly requested by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) would amount to changing the goal post in the middle of a game.

Ekweremadu, who chaired the constitution amendment process in the Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Senate, said since past legislative efforts to get things right had failed, it was imperative to allow the judiciary to play its role.

He said: “I commend Governors Nyesom Wike and Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as the Rivers and Lagos Houses of Assembly for their courageous moves. It is by so doing that our constitution or laws can be tested and our federalism strengthened.

“In April 2012, I delivered a lecture at the Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, Canada, entitled ‘Nigerian Federalism:

A Case for a Review’ wherein I forewarned that Nigeria would surely run into stormy economic weather unless we reinvented our federalism, steering the country away from a military-imposed ‘feeding bottle federalism’ to one predicated on self-reliance, hard work, enterprise, and resourcefulness to catalyse national development and economic prosperity.”

“Many others have also made related calls. Unfortunately, few people were interested in what we were talking about. “Although we achieved a number of successes, perhaps my worst experience at the helms of the constitution amendment process was in the Seventh Assembly.

“We recorded the most elaborate amendments to our constitution, including the rearrangement of the Legislative Lists to devolve more powers to the subnational governments by moving certain items like aviation, railway, power, stamp duty, among others, to the Concurrent Legislative List.

