Allure of cultural showcase on Ikirike Hills hiking trail

It was not your usual hiking trail which most times is about exploring natural trail with adrenalin push added to it. But this time it was design to savour the allure and colours of traditional photo showpiece nestled against the captivating appeal of one the un-spoilt and under explored natural enclaves of Enugu.

For all you know, it turned out to be a memorable hiking trail for the members of the Igbo Tourism Club, which used the occasion to showcase the club and also celebrate the culture of Igbo through traditional fashion parade and photo shoot. It was quite an experience for many, especially for the first timers on the hiking trail. On this fateful morning, the Chief Executive Officer of Iconnect Travels, Mr. Paul Ezeani, an Enugu – based tour operator, came to pick us from our hotel. We departed the hotel by 8am, an hour behind scheduled while Sam, who from Umuahia joined the team. We made a stopover at Genesis eatery by Agbani Road where we waited for Mr. Wilson, the South East coordinator of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) and his crew members.

Ebuking also joined us at the same spot. With all the expected team members on hand, we departed for the hike and in no time arrived at the precinct of the hills and parked our vehicles in one of the compounds. After the exchange of pleasantries and photo shoot, we headed for the base of the hill. Before we set out, I had consumed two wraps of ‘Okpa’ to fortify myself for the hike.

There were murmuring and disapproval of this by some of the hikers who said I would easily get tired during the trail because of the food. But I smiled at them and kept at it recalling how hungry I was when I recently hiked 1,000 steps hill. It was already 9am when we arrived at the foot of the hill and for awhile we contemplated on the best way to proceed. While at this, Wilson announced his withdrawal from the hike as a result of an official engagement he said he has for the day. But his withdrawal notice was only accepted on the ground that he leads the team to the first stage of the hill before leaving, which he graciously accepted. Wilson, colourfully attired in his Igbo traditional attire, took the lead, urging everyone to follow suit.

Ebuking and I followed suit with the rest members of the team tottering behind. Regina, panting like one who had ran 1, 000 metres in a racing competition, trudged along with three other ladies, to the first stage. It was at this point, Wilson, with two male members of the team, took their leave. Then the second stage began with John Paul taking the lead while I followed behind with others coming gradually. We stopped at intervals in order for the others to catch up with us. As we inched our way further the hiking trail, we came across a rocky picturesque part where we stopped over to catch our breath and then have a photo shoot before proceeding with the second stage.

The view from the second stage of the hill was so fascinating and beautiful tobehold that we can’t help it but decided to use that stage for the cultural display but we were also curious to see what the third stage looks like, so we headed to the next, we were pleasantly surprised with our discovery as the third stage was more picturesque and comfortable because it has more leveled plain surface than the rest stages. It was here that we had the wonderful cultural display as we all quickly changed to our cultural outfit, with the scorching sun getting to the skin. But it didn’t deter us from accomplishing our mission, which was to savour the natural bliss of the hills and stage a cultural photo shoot. Done with our cultural showcase, we headed back downhill, with the descent very smooth and easy although it took quite awhile descending as a result of our cultural attires, which inhibited movement especially for who adorned queenly attires. The hike took us about two hours and 30 minutes.

We ended our tour at the Centre for Memories Museum where Igbo histories and culture are exhibited. We went round studying the stories and histories of what happened during the reign of Biafran era led by late Odumegwu Ojukwu, with pictures flags, currencies and many other exhibits of the era on display at the centre. We obliged the centre with a review of our tour and did photo shoot with manager of the centre and other staff.

I was chosen by Mr. John Paul to do the review, which I did with delight. Mr. John Paul Ezeani handed us the gifts from Mr. Wilson Uche, courtesy of Ethiopia Airlines, Enugu, ITourTravel and ATPN South East. It was a fun filled and unforgettable one but I believe the next one would be better; a lot of ideas came up on how to make the next one a fantastic experience. Together, we would upgrade South Eastern tourism.

Cordis-Maria Umeokoli, is a tour operator and the founder and chief executive officer of Mardis Travels and Tours, a destination management

