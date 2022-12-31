Allure of Sopot, scenic seaport by the Baltic Sea

Like the Independence Day in Nigeria which takes place on October 1of every year, November 11, which fell on a Friday, was the Niepodleglosci (Independence Day) of Poland. It was a period of fanfare, display by the different Armed Forces of the country, veterans, politicians in government and those in opposition giving fiery speeches with promises of strengthening Poland and making the country more prosperous among others.

The long holiday provided an opportunity for us to take a break. Travelling seems a better option as Poland is a country with a rich history and full of towns with significant monuments, statutes, cultures, foods with a cosmopolitan blend of historically different cultures from the Slavic, German, Italian and Jewish. We (In company of my wife) left home early on this fateful wintry day for the bus station in Warsaw, which is home to different bus services, a galleria (skleps), restaurants and shops you can buy whatever stuff you need besides the well-organised toilets to freshen up for as cheap as PLN3, about N300.00.

The Flixbus to Sopot arrived exactly by 11am, and by 11.15 we were ready to leave. The journey to our destination was estimated to be about three hours and promised a lot of beautiful and interesting sights of villages, farm outposts, and intricate road networks. Along the way are several picture book towns with brick red houses and green forests which seemed like they were painted like Ostroleka and Olszyln. Our memorable journey drew towards its end as we got to Gdansk. It is important to note that Gdansk, Sopot and Gydnia are quite unique towns and it is not for nothing that they are called the Tricity.

A first time visitor may not be able to distinguish between Gdansk and Sopot, as a stretch of distance of about five minutes separate the two towns. There is a conurbation of the three towns but the biggest in size and most significant is Gdansk given the history, commercial and cultural significance it holds and tourist attractions located therein. Yet Sopot comes with its quaint, removed and exclusive features that distinguish it from Gdansk and Gydnia, which is further down the road, but which was not a part of our itinerary. A few kilometres separate Gdansk from Sopot, and a major road, Niepodleglosci, ran from the former to the latter.

Unlike beehive of activities seen as you go past Gdansk, Sopot is quiet, a huge contrast from Gdansk. It could be tempting not to regard it as a town. It could be missed if one is not careful, but there it lies on the eastern side of Gdansk, a small seaport town besides the Baltic Sea, with its distinct features and personality. Picturesque in outlook, it is quite small and could be explored completely in few hours. Though it is seen as a town because of the infrastructure and commercial activities which go on in it, Sopot is actually a county of about 40, 000 people.

Yet, every year, thousands of visitors stream into the town to enjoy those sights for which it is known. As small as Sopot is, it is truly a tourist’s haven. It is believed to attract tourists all year long, in summer, spring, winter and autumn. For instance, our visit was in November, with the chilly cold which welcomes winter, yet, tourists flocked from different parts of Europe and other parts of the World to visit Sopot. Of course, there are many hotels, such as Marriott hotel, Sheraton hotel, Sofitel hotels and others. Different restaurants, fast food joints, cafes, shops and clubs are dotted in different parts of the town. An important factor is that most hotels come with health spas and saunas which are believed to be restorative for the ailing. Also located on the long beaches of Sopot, by the Baltic Sea are spas visitors can go to. We stayed in Hotel RezydentSopot, which provided warm reception and rooms.

Surprisingly, the receptionists speak perfect English. The next day seemed as if a festival or carnival was taking place given the crowd of people moving to and from the main road in Sopot, near Church of St. George through which they pass to Monte Cassino also called Monciak, the major road that leads to the pier. Walking along the road, it evoked the image of going on a pilgrimage with seas of heads, and legs, either walking to or from the direction of the sea. On the major road is a fusion of the old and the new, with modern designer shops where one can pick mementoes of the city.

Besides, on the road is the Crooked House also called Drunk House or Dancing House, which as the name suggests is disjointed and crooked in shape. It did seem to be a deliberate architectural design by whoever built it, but it attracted attention from everyone who passed through, except perhaps the locals. But you can’t blame anyone as the Crooked House looked like an apparition from a nightmare, surreal in appearance, magical and seemed like something taken out of a story book. While taking in the different sights, sounds and attention, as all eyes were on us, being the only black people there, we found ourselves at the Central, the name of the main square in Sopot. PlacCentral stood large and widely spaced which was in sharp contrast with the size of the town. We were told that it is used for events and festivities.

Surrounded by hotels, ice cream kiosks, restaurants, coffee bars and cafes, the Central is in between the old and new parts of the town. My guess is that with development and population growth, the new section emerged to cater to the need of the new arrivals, including the ever increasing number of tourists, which meant new hotels. The wooden pier, called Molo, which is the main tourist attraction besides the spas and saunas, is said to be the longest wooden pier (Molo) in Europe and is estimated to be 515.5 metres. It is so long that it extends into the Bay of Gdansk. Like pilgrims on a mission we all headed along the pier.

The wood on which it was built was strong with reinforcements below and under water. With trepidation we walked along the zigzag direction it led. Down below were private boats, yachts and speedboats which I assume are for guards, in case there are accidents. Strange white birds resting on bars that served as protectors, in case some may want to end it there on the Baltic, were fed and photographed by the ever moving crowd of tourists. Looking beyond, a long sandy beach which extends beyond the eyes continued, by the right, it curved out of sight into Gdansk, and by the west, it was cut off by hills and greeneries that must be Gydnia. Despite the wintry day, people could be seen playing and running, while others pedaled fast on bicycles along the beach.

Commuters could also be seen on different trails that seemed to meander and slither in and out of sight. Tired and wearied with the long walk, wintry air and unending stares, we headed back to the hotel for a deserved rest. Knowing that the next day, we had to be up early and ready for FlixBus, which is always on time, to take us back to Warsaw. Obviously, the main economic drive of Sopot is tourism and commercial activities that derive from it.For instance, standing on the Monte Cassino, one is surrounded by a sea of heads which stream to and from the Pier.

It will be safe to say that at least 15, 000 tourists visit daily. Despite its size, Sopot has a university, beautiful hotels, eateries, roads and a train station that runs to other countries and it has an effective municipal government.

Yet, a note of warning; if you’re African, Black African be ready for unrelenting stares, friendliness, and an unending air of curiosity. Though we were told by the receptionists at the hotel that Africans do visit during summer, we stood out as is the case when you and your wife are the only Blacks in an ocean of White folks.

Godswill O. Okiyi (PhD), a university lecturer on research trip, writes in from Warsaw, Poland

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...