Allure of The Envoy Hotel Abuja hospitality home

It was a bright Saturday morning when the airport taxi eased quietly into the car park of The Envoy Hotel Abuja. Standing at prompt attention by my side of the taxi was one of the security personnel who enthusiastically welcomed us to the hotel with smiles. Done with the exchange of pleasantries with the security officer, one stepped out of the car to the warmth and breezy air of the hotel.

What first stimulates your senses is the tranquility that the hotel exudes and as you bask in this natural appeal, you are reminded of the serenity of the location of the hotel, Diplomatic Drive in the Central Business District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja that you just drive through and then you behold the enchanting façade and what a calming effect all of these have on you! If you are the type that likes the outdoor and cherish morning or evening work as one does, this is one perfect location for that as you can easily walk or amble through the quiet drive to your satisfaction unhindered to the sound of the chirping birds and swaying trees that lined path.

That is if you are not inclined to spending time at the well –equipped gymnasium of the hotel. Enough of the outdoor attractions and extras, to the lush and luxuriating offers awaiting one indoors. The first sign that catches your attention is the face mask notice and even before stepping out of the taxi, the security personnel had quickly signaled to you to put on your face mask. Thereafter one walked through the security check to the warm and inviting reception area where one of the butlers, Godwin, as his name tag indicated, with courtly smiles welcomed one in grand style to The Envoy and reached out for my luggage with the same courtly disposition. Then one approached the desk, of course, you easily noticed the distance between you and the guest service officer behind it is measured in view of COVID – 19 protocols.

She exuded same courtly smiles and disposition as she proceeded with the check – in formalities and within few minutes she was done with it. Godwin again stepped forward, pointing the way to the elevator. Again, the social distance and face mask notice is up with only two guests allowed into the elevator at a time. We stopped at the fifth floor where my room is located, briskly and in practiced style, Godwin opened the door and moved aside for one to walk through the door before stepping in and quietly placing my luggage on one of cabinets. Then he gave a brief tour of the room and the amenities before leaving with a measured courtesy.

Left alone, one took in the room, amazed and impressed with the setting. Again, you noticed not just the opulence and luxury nature of the spacious room but it attractive appeal and tranquil-ity, with every of the amenities neatly in place, the fittings and furnishing playing on your senses. The bed linens, all white and neatly laid on the soft bed, hand sanitizers and wipes are carefully placed on the work desk, the toilet and bath freshly perfumed, with all the branded toiletries in place for guest use. What an excellent treats one was treated during the three nights stay. Quite exciting, frolicking and memorable stay it was.

The meals were excellent and sumptuous, with wide selection of both African and continental dishes, with complementary breakfast to booth. The staff were smartly attired and courteous in attending to guests and at one’s beck at the slightest moment whenever you are in any of the public or service areas such as the restaurant, bar and swimming pool.

You were guaranteed prompt attention even with room service and housekeeping staff when it came to taking your orders, making the room or attending to your slightest personal needs. One of the obvious elements that you couldn’t miss out was the hotel’s management attention to detail and the same attention paid to COVID -19 protocols as the hotel staff ensured strict adherent to all the protocols by guests and were themselves compliant, ensuring adequate and regular sanitization of all public areas and touching points. In all, one was quite impressed with the hotel’s service culture and came away with the impression that the hotel is not just luxury personified but a home away from home of some sorts where you are pampered and spoilt for choice by the crop of professionally driven personnel.

