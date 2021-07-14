Almeria want €30m plus player for Sadiq Umar

Spanish Segunda side, Almeria are demanding a fee in the region of €30 million plus a player from Sevilla for their prized Nigerian asset, Sadiq Umar. Spanish media outlets Zerocinquantuno in a report stated that the Almeria will only consider a bid in the region of €30m plus a player from Sevilla that want to sign the Super Eagles striker. Umar joined Almeria for €7 million last season, but his value increased drastically following his impressive 2020-2021 campaign in Spain. Almeria initially wanted the sum of €60 on Umar but slashed it to €30 after he netted 22 goals in all competitions to help them reach the promotion play-off semi-final where they lost to Girona.
Related Articles
American tennis star tests positive for coronavirus
A merican Frances Tiafoe has become the latest tennis player to test positive for coronavirus. The world number 81 had been playing in the All-American Team Cup in Georgia, the first event in the US to allow fans to attend since the Covid-19 shutdown. Tiafoe, 22, won his match on Friday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Plateau Utd storm Aba for Ikpeazu tourney
Nigeria representatives in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League, Plateau United of Jos, are set to become the early birds in the forthcoming Governor Victor Ikpeazu Preseason Tournament holding at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba from Sunday November 15 as they arrives the Commercial city on Friday. The contingent which would comprise of over 40 members […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Super stars, super entrepreneurs
Many retired sports personalities who earned megabucks during their active days are today wallowing in financial crisis because they did not plan for the dry days. Many of them squandered their wealth on frivolous and extravagant lifestyles which led them to bankruptcy. However, we have quite a number of Nigerian athletes who are not only […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)