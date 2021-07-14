Sports

Almeria want €30m plus player for Sadiq Umar

Spanish Segunda side, Almeria are demanding a fee in the region of €30 million plus a player from Sevilla for their prized Nigerian asset, Sadiq Umar. Spanish media outlets Zerocinquantuno in a report stated that the Almeria will only consider a bid in the region of €30m plus a player from Sevilla that want to sign the Super Eagles striker. Umar joined Almeria for €7 million last season, but his value increased drastically following his impressive 2020-2021 campaign in Spain. Almeria initially wanted the sum of €60 on Umar but slashed it to €30 after he netted 22 goals in all competitions to help them reach the promotion play-off semi-final where they lost to Girona.

