Almost stripped naked, Rivers’ female councillor seeks justice

Violence against women comes in various forms. But nothing appears to be more cruel and inhumane than stripping a woman naked in public. These days, no matter the offence committed by a woman, stripping her naked is no longer an option.

A female councillor, Hon. (Mrs) Nwala was almost stripped naked a few days ago by political thugs allegedly loyal to the council chairman. The thugs had succeeded in tearing her gown, but her inner wears were intact. According to findings, there had been a protracted power tussle between Nwala, who is the leader of Etche Legislative Assembly, and the council chairman, Obinna Anyanwu.

The disagreement between the two degenerated to the point that the council boss allegedly wanted Nwala to be impeached by any means. For that reason, he was said to have mobilized some councillors to carry out his bidding. Nwala, who narrated what led to her attack, said she decided to take away the mace following suspicion that there was a plan to impeach her.

She had not left the council premises when some thugs, beat her up, tore her dress and damaged her car. The legislative leader, who spoke to via telephone said that after she and other councillors had finished screening nominees for appointment as supervisory councillors and special assistants, she got wind of the plot to impeach her in absentia with the mace. To prevent that from happening, she decided to go home with the mace of the assembly.

Nwala alleged that the Deputy Leader of the Legislative Assembly, in cohort with some councillors and the chairman of Council had also wanted to remove her from office because she hails from Ikwerre ethnic nationality and not from Etche, though she is married to an Etche man. She also said that as the leader of the legislative assembly, she resolved to leave with the mace since the Council Secretariat was under renovation.

Just as she was making her way out of the council premises, Nwala claimed that the Council Chairman ordered his CSO to beat and strip her naked, while her car was badly damaged. She alleged that it was the Council Chairman, specifically ordered his Chief Security Officer, CSO, Prince Chinedu Onyeche to beat and strip her. But the council chairman has distanced himself from the assault on Nwala, claiming that his officer intervened in the fracas between Nwala and her colleagues to calm a charged situation. He claimed that his officer only intervened in the fracas between Nwala and her colleagues (councillors) to calm a charged situation.

He corroborated Nwala’s statement that she was trying to take the mace to her house when her fellow councillors accosted her and this led to the fracas. The council boss, who spoke through his chief press secretary, Robinson Oluor, his Chief Press Secretary, noted that he never directed his Chief Security Officer to harass, intimidate or assault any serving councillor of the Etche Legislative Assembly.

“The Chief Security Officer to the Council Chairman is not a member of Etche Legislative Assembly and will never be part of the internal issues of the Etche Legislative Assembly. “It is also important to clearly state that the Chief Security Officer to the Council Chairman never attacked or harassed the Leader of the House; as he is not one of the councillors and the Etche Local Government Council leadership has much respect for the Etche Legislative Assembly.” Anyanwu added that he has launched an investigation into the matter. According to the lawmaker, nobody has the right to strip a fellow human naked. It runs against the law of decency and tends to dehumanize and degrade the victim.

Even suspects that had been arrested and detained in police custody cannot be stripped naked. Based on the magnitude of the offence, within hours after the incident, outraged individuals and groups condemned it and called for a thorough investigation into the matter, and called for the arrest of those behind it.

In fact, women from Etche mobilized to the Government House, Port Harcourt and protested against the treatment meted out to Nwala. Some of the protesters carried placards with various messages seeking justice for the victim. The protesters, who condemned the alleged harassment, said the violence against women must be stopped, the oppression of women in Etche must be stopped and the matter should not be swept under the carpet.

They claimed that the harassment of women is common in Etche Local Government Area, recalling that that the former Vice Chairman of Etche LGA, Mrs Uche Ken, also had a very toxic working relationship with the Chairman, Obinna Anyanwu during his first tenure.

The protesters carried placards, including those that read:” Obinna stop intimidating Women,” “No more intimidation of Women,” “Stop Violence Against Women in Politics” among others. Also, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign and Legal Care Advocacy Foundation has called on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka to order an unbiased and thorough investigation into the matter. The groups in a statement signed by Kelechi Uzoma, Gladys Oyenmwen of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign and Mrs Jane O.A. James Esq, Goodness Onuoha Esq of Legal Care Advocacy Foundation described the dehumanization of Mrs Nwala as barbaric, inhumane and the height of violations of the right to dignity of human persons.

The groups urged the Rivers State Police boss to ensure that individuals found culpable in the course of investigation are made to face the law, no matter how highly placed the person(s) are in the society. Meanwhile, Nwala’s lawyer, Godspower Egbule has asked the Rivers State Police Command to expeditiously and dispassionately handle the matter and take all necessary steps to prosecute all those who were involved in the dastardly act against Hon. Cynthia Nwala. Egbule, at a press conference, claimed that the CSO has confessed to detectives handling the matter at the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) that his boss, Chairman of the Council, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu ordered him to “attack our client as he had threatened to sack him if he didn’t carry out the dastardly act against our client “Our client sustained several bruises and shock and she is still traumatized by the incident…still fears for her life as some strange cars have been trailing her movements in the State,” the lawyer said.

Egbule expressed sadness at violence against women and girls, noting that the immediate, long-term physical and mental consequences could lead to the victim’s death. He said his office was alarmed when the principal suspect in the matter was seen in a viral video drinking and boasting of having used his connection to secure his release from detention. He alleged that some persons within the Rivers State Police Command want to scuttle and compromise an independent investigation into the case. “We are calling on the Police to be aware that any attempt to sweep this case under the carpet will be vehemently resisted by all legal means necessary.

“Women’s right to live free from violence is upheld by international agreements such as the convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and the 1993 UN declaration on the elimination of violence against women.” Egbule called on Civil Society Organisations (CSO), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the media to hold the police accountable and ensure that women and girls are protected and that perpetrators of violence against women face the consequences of their actions. “The issue of violence against women is a societal malady that requires all stakeholders to condemn.”

Like this: Like Loading...