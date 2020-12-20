Aloe Vera for healthy hair

The tips we are about to share is tested and trusted.
African women have finally embraced their hair texture but
still have issues on how to maintain their hair to stay shiny
and healthy.
Aloe vera is one of those natural gifts to help the human body in
many ways. Not only is it great for the skin, it is also incorporated
in several oral medicines and is great for hair treatment.
Aloe Vera contains vitamins A, C, and E. All three of these vitamins
contribute to cell turnover, promoting healthy cell growth and
shiny hair. Vitamin B12 and folic acid are also contained in aloe vera
gel. Both of these components can keep your hair from falling out.
One of the best testimonies of what aloe vera can do for the hair
is that it helps reduce breakage and improves growth.
A mother of three, Regina Ene told Sunday Telegraph that her two
daughters do not have the best of hair type. Their hair texture was
too strong, not easy to manage and always breaking.
She started applying and massaging aloe vera gel into their scalp
few hours before washing with shampoo. And this brought about
the healthy hair journey.
Aloe vera is a popular product that people use on their skin after
sun exposure. This is because of its high collagen content and
cooling properties. The vitamin content in aloe vera suggests that
it might work to repair sun damage to your hair, too.
Aloe vera may promote hair growth
When your scalp has been cleansed and your hair has been conditioned
with aloe vera, you might see that hair breakage and loss
slows down.
There are plenty of people who claim that aloe vera actually causes
hair to grow much faster. But as of now, there’s little clinical evidence
to prove or disprove those claims.
How to use aloe vera gel on hair
After taking out your braids or weave. Cut and scrape out the
aloe vera gel in a bow.
Blend the gel into smooth texture.
Apply to scalp and massage to the tips of the hair. Comb and
divide hair into for. Braid each part and Cover hair with scarf and carry for up to five hours or more.
Wash hair with shampoo and apply conditioner for softer hair
effect.
Consistency in using this method improves growth and thickness
of the hair.
The above tips is tested and trusted by Regina Eneh