Alonso cleared for Indy 500 after U.S. visa hurdle

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso is clear to compete in this month’s Indianapolis 500 after resolving a U.S. visa hurdle, McLaren F1 team boss Zak Brown said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters at the British Grand Prix, Brown said the Spaniard would travel to the U.S. next week.

“As you can imagine, with the state of play in America right now, it is a bit chaotic. So, going through all those government hoops was taking some time.

But he now has everything he needs,” he said. Alonso told reporters last month he was “having issues even to travel to the U.S.”

The Spaniard, who will return to Formula One with Renault next year after two years out, has made the Indy 500 his top priority for 2020, reports Reuters.

Victory at Indianapolis this month will make the Monaco Grand Prix winner and Le Mans 24 Hours champion a record-breaker.

