Sports

Alonso cleared for Indy 500 after U.S. visa hurdle

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso is clear to compete in this month’s Indianapolis 500 after resolving a U.S. visa hurdle, McLaren F1 team boss Zak Brown said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters at the British Grand Prix, Brown said the Spaniard would travel to the U.S. next week.

 

“As you can imagine, with the state of play in America right now, it is a bit chaotic. So, going through all those government hoops was taking some time.

 

But he now has everything he needs,” he said. Alonso told reporters last month he was “having issues even to travel to the U.S.”

 

The Spaniard, who will return to Formula One with Renault next year after two years out, has made the Indy 500 his top priority for 2020, reports Reuters.

 

Victory at Indianapolis this month will make the Monaco Grand Prix winner and Le Mans 24 Hours champion a record-breaker.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Arthur set for Juve medical ahead of £72.5m Barca switch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arthur flew to Turin on Saturday night in order to undergo a medical with Juventus on Sunday ahead of a £72.5m switch from Barcelona. The midfielder will then fly back to Spain the same day and resume training with Barcelona ahead of their match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, reports Sky Sports. The Brazil […]
Sports

Former FIFA President Blatter calls for Infantino’s suspension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called for his successor, Gianni Infantino, to be suspended by the global soccer body after criminal proceedings were opened against Infantino in Switzerland. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss […]
Sports

Bribery allegations:Westerof drags Bonfrere to court

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Former Super Eagles Coach, Clemens Westerhof, has dragged his former assistant and friend, Jo Bonfrere, to court over a bribery allegation. Bonfrere had accused Westerhof of receiving a hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) bribe to sell out a match to former world champion Italy at the knockout stage of the 1994 World Cup. An angry Westerhof […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: