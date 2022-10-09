Alonso enjoys winning start as Leverkusen boss

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso enjoyed a winning start to his managerial career at Bayer Leverkusen as they beat Schalke in the Bundesliga.

The 40-year-old, previously head coach of Real Sociedad’s B team, was appointed on Wednesday. Moussa Diaby drove in the opener in the 38th minute before providing the assist for Jeremie Frimpong to add a second three minutes later.

Frimpong and Paulinho added further goals after the break. Diaby once again provided the assist for Frimpong, who found the bottom corner with a shot inside the box.

