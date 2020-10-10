News Top Stories

Alpha Beta defends Tinubu, tackles Apara over alleged fraud

The Lagos State revenue consultant, Alpha-Beta Consulting, yesterday said its former Managing Director, Mr. Oladapo Apara, allegedly committed a number of crimes for which he was removed in 2018. The agency in a statement signed by its Managing Director, Akin Doherty, said the “uncorroborated allegations against the former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, by Apara, in particular, showed that he was bent only on creating sensational headlines to deflect attention from his own criminal activities”.

In a writ of summons he filed at a Lagos High Court on October 2, Apara had alleged that he originated the idea of using technology to track the state’s revenue when Tinubu was the governor. He alleged that Tinubu demanded 70 per cent of the shareholding through his nominated proxies and that the company had been involved in fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.

In a series of tweets in 2018, Apara had also alleged that Alpha-Beta had generated N1.5 trillion between 2002 and 2018 for the state government. He said the company earned 10 per cent as commission and did not pay taxes, while the defendants are Alpha-Beta Consulting, Tinubu and Doherty.

However, Doherty, who succeeded Apara as MD in 2018, said there was “no single piece of evidence” of fraud or criminal activity “on the part of any of the alleged defendants”. The statement reads: “The fact is that Dapo Apara began making his untrue allegations in the aftermath of his removal as Managing Director of Alpha Beta for fraud and unethical practices.

“While he was MD, Apara used his position to siphon huge sums of money from the company including but not limited to fraudulently converting $5 million; money allegedly used to pay for cloud based services that were eventually discovered to be worth less than $300,000.”

