Alpha Mead initiates modular facility, boosts access to healthcare

To accelerate access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians, Alpha Mead Healthcare Management Services, a subsidiary of the Alpha Mead Group will on Wednesday, June 23, launch a state-of-the-art Modular Healthcare Facility (MHF) at the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos.

The Group Managing Director, Alpha Mead Group, Femi Akintunde said: “The MHF is a customised, mobilityenhanced, prefabricated portacabin with detachable modules equipped with state-of-the-art clinical and diagnostic equipment that is designed to take quality healthcare services to the doorstep of all Nigerians,” he said.

Speaking yesterday during a media interaction ahead of the launch of the MHF, Akintunde, an engineer, explained that after a successful pilot of the company’s foray into Healthcare at Gbagada General Hospital and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), the need to make quality healthcare accessible to more Nigeria became even more pressing.

“So, we went back to the drawing board. We noted that some of the issues slowing down the government and private sector programmes in making healthcare accessible for all are how long it takes to set up a healthcare facility, inadequate amount of healthcare workers, lack of the required equipment, among others. To address these issues, we came up with the Modular Healthcare Facility (MHF).

