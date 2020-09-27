Alternative to petrol: FG to focus on auto gas –Osinbajo

•Says no plan to increase taxes

As part of moves to offer Nigerians an effective option to petrol, Vice President,Prof Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government will focus on developing Compressed Natural Gas otherwise known as auto gas, which is priced lower than PMS.

Speaking at a virtual interactive session hosted by the Africa Report magazine, Osinbajo said that the nation has experienced a severe downturn in finances over the years with 60 percent less revenue which necessitated the need to search for alternative.

The VP, who responded to participant’s questions on the removal of petrol subsidy, said sustaining fuel subsidies was practically impossible simply because Nigeria does not have the resources in views of the nation’s economic reality.

He said: “We have experienced a severe downturn in our finances over the years, so at 60 percent less revenue, we are in a position where a sustaining fuel subsidy is practically impossible simply because we do not have the resources. “What we have decided to do is to focus on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) which is about half the price of petrol today.

So, if we use CNG for our cars and for our buses, it will cost between N78 and N80 or so per liter.” Under the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), the Federal Government’s objective is to promote domestic use of CNG and support the creation of 1 million jobs by maximizing the domestic use of CNG while reducing reliance on refined petroleum products like kerosene and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). On increase in taxes, the Vice President noted that the administration has no plans of increasing taxes, stating that “our position really is that, this is hardly the time to raise taxes”.

According to him: “It is even more difficult for people to pay taxes now than ever before, I mean, given the state of affairs, but this is why we’re doing everything now.

“We are trying to ensure that businesses survive this period by providing as much support as we can, and by relieving them of as much burden as possible and ensuring that they are able to get some moratorium so that they can at least continue to run their businesses and by all the other interventions and support that we are giving, we hope that those interventions will help businesses.

“Our approach is first to ensure that we save jobs. If we save jobs and save businesses, and then do the best we can in agriculture, the housing scheme and all of that, we will actually be able to improve spending and if we are able to improve spending, taxes will definitely improve, and if businesses survive, taxes will improve.

So, those are the sort of projections that we are looking at.” Addressing concerns raised about electricity tariffs, the Vice President said the era of subsidizing petrol and electricity was over, noting that government has adopted measures of address-

