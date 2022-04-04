ALTON: How telcos sustained downward price in 20 years

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has given its members a thumb up for sustaining a downward price of telecommunications services over the last 20 years. According to the body, telecom operators have not carried out any upward review of their prices since inception, rather, prices have been coming down despite the continuous increase in operating expenses and rising inflation in the country. The Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, an engineer, who stated this in a chat with the media, said the operators had achieved this feat by continuously deploying latest technologies that make their operation easier. “We all knew how much SIM cards cost at the beginning in 2001 and how much it was to call for one minute. But today, SIMs are almost free, while calls have become cheaper. “There has been no upward review in telecoms services prices in the last 20 years. We have achieved this because we’ve worked with new technologies that have made networks more efficient. Yes, we have the volumes on the networks. However, operational expenses have continued to go up,” Adebayo said. Speaking against the backdrop of increasing taxes being imposed on telecoms businesses by various arms of government, the ALTON chairman said the problem of the industry had been the wrong perception that every agency of government sees telecoms as a money spinning machine. “The core of our problem is that everybody looks at this sector and says, they’re making money,” he said. According to him, government is also looking at what it could get from the business rather than what it could do to support it. “Government has only seen what they extract from telecom sector more than what they can give to sustain the sector. And if we are to be fair, the sector has been offering the most support to government and the citizens “In the days of COVID-19 lockdown, what kept us connected? What kept the economy going? What kept even the health workers doing their work? It is the telecom services. “So, we think that we need more support from government and they should stop seeing us an extractive industry,” he said. Earlier last week, the operator had threatened that they might be forced to shut down their services in Kogi State, with its ripple effects spreading to Abuja and nine other states. The service providers said the looming blackout would be enforced as a protest against what they described as “unusual taxes and levies” being demanded by Kogi State government through Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS). ALTON, in a statement, said the situation arose as a number of critical telecommunications sites belonging to its members have been closed and sealed up by Kogi State government in an attempt to increase its internally generated revenue collection. “This action followed an ex-parte court order obtained by KIRS over unsubstantiated allegations that our members are in default of tax payments to the state government (which is not the truth) and access to these critical telecom sites has been denied. “As a result of these actions by the state government, our members are unable to refuel power generators in these sites, a situation which has led to outage of over 70 sites, including hub sites across parts of Kogi State. “We are very concerned that this indiscriminate action has the potential of further leading to a total telecommunications outage in Kogi State with neighboring states and parts of the Federal Capital Territory adversely impacted,” the body said. ALTON argued that the telecoms operators had settled all statutory levies and taxes due to Kogi State government and had taken necessary steps to comply with local laws that govern business activities within Kogi State.

