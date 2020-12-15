Alumni advocates special funding For EKSU College of Medicine

The Ekiti State University (EKSU)Alumni Association has called on the state Governor and Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to provide special funding for proper management of the institution’s College of Medicine.

The association also tasked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Edward Olanipekun to urgently address issues on delayed collection of academic transcripts and other vital documents.

The Alumni called on the school’s management to create an lCT powered Resource Centre and do away with current analogue/paper based system of academic records keeping which it said usually delay collection of transcripts and other documents by Alumni members thereby frustrating many graduates of the institution over time.

The EKSU Alumni made the submission Tuesday during annual Congress of the State chapter of the association held at the Dave Hotel, along Iworoko Road in the Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti.

The National President of the association, Dr. Dotun Adetunberu at the Congress reiterated the call for special funding for EKSU College of Medicine on behalf of the Alumni.

“We appreciate EKSU management because the Alumni association has been given land by them. We made effort to allow government to realize that the disengagement of some staff last year December did not follow due process, we even wrote a protest letter and some people were recalled. We are hoping that others would also soon be recalled.

We asked for a separate funding for EKSU college of medicine. We want to appeal to our amiable governor to provide separate funding for the college of medicine.

“I urge you to support the current state chapter. We have branches in Nigeria and overseas. As Alumni members, we don’t belong to any party. My party is Alumni party. Whoever that picks our product, we have a duty to fully support the candidate,” he said.

He tasked the institution’s management on the need for a viable, ICT-powered Resource Centre which he said would erase issues associated with delayed collection of academic transcripts and other vital documents by members of Alumni association.

Like this: Like Loading...