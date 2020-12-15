Education

Alumni advocates special funding For EKSU College of Medicine

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Ekiti State University (EKSU)Alumni Association has called on the state Governor and Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to provide special funding for proper management of the institution’s College of Medicine.

 

The association also tasked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Edward Olanipekun to urgently address issues on delayed collection of academic transcripts and other vital documents.

The Alumni called on the school’s management to create an lCT powered Resource Centre and do away with current analogue/paper based system of academic records keeping which it said usually delay collection of transcripts and other documents by Alumni members thereby frustrating many graduates of the institution over time.

The EKSU Alumni made the submission Tuesday during annual Congress of the State chapter of the association held at the Dave Hotel, along Iworoko Road in the Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti.

The National President of the association, Dr. Dotun Adetunberu at the Congress reiterated the call for special funding for EKSU College of Medicine on behalf of the Alumni.

“We appreciate EKSU management because the Alumni association has been given land by them. We made effort to allow government to realize that the disengagement of some staff last year December did not follow due process, we even wrote a protest letter and some people were recalled. We are hoping that others would also soon be recalled.

We asked for a separate funding for EKSU college of medicine. We want to appeal to our amiable governor to provide separate funding for the college of medicine.

“I urge you to support the current state chapter. We have branches in Nigeria and overseas. As Alumni members, we don’t belong to any party. My party is Alumni party. Whoever that picks our product, we have a duty to fully support the candidate,” he said.

He tasked the institution’s management on the need for a viable, ICT-powered Resource Centre which he said would erase issues associated with delayed collection of academic transcripts and other vital documents by members of Alumni association.

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

UI VC race: I have no preference among contestants – Olayinka

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, has revealed that he was not supporting any of the 12 candidates jostling to succeed him, justifying his unbiased stance on the administrative handover. While speaking with journalists, Olayinka, whose tenure ends in November, stated this while reacting to rumours that he has an ‘anointed’ candidate […]
Education

VC: No financial crisis in EKSU

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Vice-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, has denied the allegation of financial mismanagement alleged by the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the institution.   The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university had paid a total of N203,206,812.62 to the State Internal Revenue Service out […]
Education

FG releases 2020 Common Entrance Examination results

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has released the results of the recently conducted National Common Entrance Examination by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for admission into the 110 Unity Schools nationwide. The entrance examination which took place on October 17 had in registration 92,591, with 70,580 sitting for the examination and 16,714 unavoidable absent. Presenting the results in Abuja, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: