Alumni seeks more cooperation with varsities

The Association of Nigerian Universities Alumni (ANUA) has called for enhanced and sustained synergy between university managements and alumni for greater service delivery and overall development of Nigerian universities.

The call was made by the National Chairman of association, Dr. Stephen Olawale Fasakin at a three-day workshop of the association, which was hosted by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at its Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja between Wednesday, August 25 and Friday, August 27, 2021.

The theme of the workshop, which attracted participants and delegates from universities across the federation, was “The Role of Alumni Associations in the Development of University Education.” While declaring open the workshop, the Vice Chancellor of NOUN,

Prof. Olufemi Peters expressed delight over the choice of NOUN as the host, adding that the event could not have been more apt at this time in the evolution of tertiary education in Nigeria considering various initiatives of the of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to review the curricula and improve the quality of all programmes in Nigerian universities.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, regretted that the unique mode of learning of NOUN, which had earlier attracted some misconceptions in the society, has now been providentially resolved by COVID- 19 pandemic, which eventually makes NOUN mode of learning highly appreciated and embraced by other universities across the nation.

Peters said: “As you know, the National Open University of Nigeria is a different university in our country and indeed in other climes where they are similarly established.

This difference, arising principally from its mode of learning instruction to students is amplified by lack of proper understanding of the rigour involved at both the student level and the management of learning activities.

“It has inadvertently attracted some misconceptions about the university and our products. But thanks, though sadly, to COVID-19 pandemic, our instruments of teaching have become the inevitable mode of operation of all knowledge-based activities across the world. We hope it will change the narratives sooner than later.

“For those of us that have taken the challenge of managing this university, we know, because we are products of other modes of teaching, that a student that passes through our curriculum is worthy of its acclaimed academic degree. Therein lies one of the main reasons that we are very glad to be associated with this event today.”

The National President of NOUN Alumni Association, the co-host of the workshop, Mr. Muntaka Abdul-Hadi Dabo, lauded NOUN management for its support for the association’s activities. Speakers at the workshop included Prof. Ahmed Iliyasu from Bayero University, Kano (BUK) and Prof B.T.O. Ikegwuoha, former Imo State Commissioner for Education, among others.

The host Vice-Chancellor, however, added: “The choice of National Open University of Nigeria as host is most appropriate, considering the uniqueness of our institution.

As the largest university in West Africa, dedicated to the delivery of Open and Distance Learning (ODL), NOUN is a melting pot for a diverse population of learners, educational facilitators and competencies in blended learning.

