Alumnus seeks support to give Adeniyi Jones Primary School facelift

A medical doctor and philanthropist, Dr. Olakunle Oladehin, has called on his former primary school classmates to support him in raising funds to give a face lift to their alma mater, Adeniyi Jones Primary School, Ikeja, Lagos.

Dr. Oladehin who had earlier provided electricity and water borehole for the school urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with him to turn around their old school. He made the call during the celebration of his 50th birthday held at the Queens Park Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos at the weekend. The medical doctor said he was calling for funding support for the upgrade of their old school because he knows that the institution that produced them are unlikely to produce their own children.

“I am doing the fundraising to create awareness around the impact on our individual and collective contributions to the public school system and while we wait for the government every time to do this and that I believe as indi- viduals we have a lot also, we can do.”

According to him, the goal is to create a conducive learning environment for the pupils of the school where they can flourish, thrive and learn with all the necessary tools for advanced learning, of course driven by IT.

Speaking on the motivation and the driving force behind the initiative, he said to equip the younger ones the required and requisite skills to survive in the 21st century that is technology driven.

“Learning will be different; the educational system will be different, all driven by technology. The earlier will begin to harness this opportunity the better for us. What drives me is the result we get, the joy in the faces of the children when we handover the learning tools to them, and how they also respond academically.” Thereafter, friends and families took turns to eulogise Dr. Oladehin, who is the founder and managing director of Bheerhugz.

His cousin, Olakunle Akindun- joye appreciated him for being a loving, disciplined, caring, and God- fearing person. Michael Effiong, General Man- ager, Premier Records, said, Kunle is a gentleman and wonderful person who has helped a lot of young musicians to grow. “He is a wonderful gentleman. The Nigerian music industry will not be complete without him. He has helped a lot of young musicians. The music industry loves you so much,” he said