Always exhibit high-level professionalism, Sanwo-Olu charges media

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigeria media to exercise a high level of professionalism and commitment to the ethics of the profession. He appealed to media practitioners to discard fake news, malicious reports, hate speech, and any act that can derail Nigeria’s democracy and divide the country. The governor made the appeal at the 30th anniversary of the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) held in Lagos on Sunday. Sanwo-Olu, who was the Chief Host at the NMMA 30th anniversary where awards were presented to outstanding print and broadcast journalists in about 40 categories, urged the media not to shy away from showcasing Lagos State and Nigeria in good light. He said: “Let me use this opportunity to lend my voice to the appeal by well-meaning compatriots to the media on the need to exercise a high level of professionalism and commitment to the ethics of the profession, especially as the 2023 general elections draw near. “Even as the media holds powerful institutions to account, you must also reserve some of this scrutiny for yourselves, and ensure that there is no room for bad eggs and those who seek to bring a noble reputation into disrepute. “The times we are in call for great circumspection, and great fidelity to the timeless principles of journalism; accuracy, fairness, balance, integrity. “Your standards must never be lowered for anything, and definitely not in this age in which social media and the Internet enable the easy amplification of fake news and malicious reports, and hate speech, intended to give undue political advantage or to divide societies and derail democracy.”
Uzodinma fights back, berates Okorocha
Following a blistering media attack on Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, by a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, the incumbent governor seems to be fighting back with as much vehemence. While Uzodinma last week marked his second anniversary in office, Okorocha had in one instance dismissed Uzodinma’s administration as a resounding failure and […]
Oyo deserves quality leader – APC guber aspirant
Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Sheriff Mustapha has said the state deserves a quality leader. Mustapha said this yesterday while declaring his governorship ambition via a phone call from his base in Atlanta Georgia, US. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustapha’s declaration has increased the number of governorship aspirants […]
Aviation fuel scarcity: Reps summon NCAA, NNPC GMD, others
The House of Representatives leadership has waded into the prevailing aviation fuel crisis that is almost crippling air travel in the country. At the plenary yesterday, the House resolved to summon the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, the Group Man-aging Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,( NNPC) MeleKyari, […]
