Business

AM Best downgrades WAICA Re’s outlook

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

AM Best has confirmed WAICA Re’s “B+” (good) financial strength and “bbb-” long-term credit rating. According to the rating agency, the Sierra Leonean reinsurer’s operating performance is solid. The average combined ratio over the 2017- 2021 period stands at 88.4 per cent and the return on equity (ROE) at 12.4 per cent. In 2021, the company has recorded a turnover of $153.3 million, up by 49 per cent compared to 2020. Despite this strong performance, AM Best has downgraded the outlook on both ratings from stable to negative. This decision reflects the pressure exerted on WAICA Re’s balance sheet following the deterioration of its risk-adjusted capitalisation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Gridlock: FRSC frowns at escorts’ lawlessness, decries attack on personnel

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command has decried impunity and lawlessness by some security operatives providing escorts to VIPs on the road, saying their disregard to traffic law is inimical to safety and free flow of traffic.   The Sector Commander FRSC Lagos, Olusegun Ogungbemide made this known following the traffic […]
Business

FG flags off wreck removal in Lagos

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…partners Bayelsa, NRC for recycling New investment opportunities in the maritime industry have been opened with the flag-off of wreck removal in Lagos at the weekend The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, flagged off the exercise. The first phase of the wreck removal exercise took place along the Badagry Creek. Already, arrangements had been concluded […]
Business

Nigerian artistes to benefit from YouTube’s $100m grant

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

YouTube has announced that artistes and content creators from Nigeria can apply for grants from its Black Voices Fund. The global $100m fund will, over the next three years, offer support to Black artistes and creators so that they can thrive on You- Tube. According to the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica