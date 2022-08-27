AMAA 2022: College screeners consider 332 entries ahead of jury

African Movie Academy Award’s College of Screeners are currently in camp to consider entries that will make the cut for the 2022 edition of the award. Dr. Shaibu Husseini, who has chaired the College of Screeners for many years and a member of the Board of Jurors, revealed that 332 films were brought before the screeners after the pre-election process.

The screening and pre-election started in June to eliminate entries that didn’t meet requirements. Husseini added that the College of Screeners is the last and fifth stage of screening in AMAA before selected films are passed to the Board of Jurors.

The Chairman of Board of Jurors for AMAA 2022 is Zimbabwean, Keith Shiri. The jurors are expected to announce the nominations for all the over 20 categories at a ceremony in September while the awards ceremony is slated for October and will be hosted by the Lagos State government. Husseini further disclosed that: “We have 10 members in the college this year. Six from other countries (Kenya, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Côte D’Ivoire, Ghana) and four from Nigeria. Dr. Cornel Onyekaba of the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos is chair of the College while Wangeci Murange from Kenya is vice chair.”

