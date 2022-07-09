AMAA 2022: Keith Shiri emerges jury president

The Africa Film Academy, the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, also known as AMAA Awards or the AMAAs, has unveiled Keith Shiri as the president of the AMAA 2022 jury. Shiri, an international film curator and programme advisor to several international film festivals, will lead other respected curators and renowned filmmakers that make up the AMAA Jury.

“We are excited to welcome Keith Shiri, a founding juror at the AMAA and a promoter of African art and film as the president of the AMAA 2022 Jury,” said Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of the Africa Film Academy. Stating further: “Keith’s experience and vast knowledge of African Films which has spanned over 2 decades coupled with his expertise which has seen him serve in different international organizations made him a great fit for this position.

‘‘We look forward to continuing our strong ties with the board of jurors at the academy under his leadership.” Keith will preside over the jury after Steve Ayorinde, a renowned film, and art critic served as the president of the AMAA 2021 Jury. Keith is presently curating the Icons of the Africa Centre Series for the legendary London-based cultural institution. ‘‘He is also a consultant on film business development for the International Trade Centre (ITC), an agency of the United Nations that is currently implementing an initiative to promote film exports from the Caribbean to the UK and European markets.’’ Shiri was a member of the Berlinale World Cinema Fund from 2004-2007 and a trainer for Esodoc/EU (European Social Documentary), a programme for documentary filmmakers. He has served as an expert advisor for the EU-ACP programme for the ACP cinema and on the advisory board of New York’s Focus Features Africa First Programme, which supported young African filmmakers through its mentorship programme.

