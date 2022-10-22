AMAA 2022: Organisers unfold venue, weeklong activities

The organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) have announced big plans for week-long activities for the 18th edition of the yearly gathering of filmmakers. This was made known by the director of media for AMAA, Tope Ajayi in a statement to officially announce the venue of the 2022 edition.

Ajayi explained that the 2022 AMAA will hold at the Jewel Aeida Hall in Lekki Phase I, with expected glamour while retaining its essence of rewarding professionalism and technicalities of filmmaking across the African continent and Diaspora.

The director for media further rolled out the activities scheduled for the event, saying the awards ceremony will begin with the graduation of trainees by the African Film Academy on October 25, with Wellness day slated for October 27, 2022, while on October 28, dignitaries and fashion buffs will be hosted to a series of conferences. The Nominees party holds on Saturday, October 29 while AMAA gala and award ceremony holds on October 30.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...