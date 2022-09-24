AMAA 2022: Surviving Gaza, Borga lead nomination with 28 awards

South Africa’s feature film, Surviving Gaza, and Ghana’s Borga lead the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards nominations with a total of 28 nominations. The two films got nominated in 14 different categories each out of the AMAA’s’26 categories. This was revealed to the media by Dr. Shaibu Husseini on behalf of the President of AMAA Jury 2022 at a media event during the week. The event had in attendance the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. Tanzania’s Tug of War follows closely with 12 nominations while Uganda’s Tembele and Nigeria’s Man of God packed nominations in nine different categories. Nigeria’s Jolly Roger also followed with nominations in eight different categories while Kunle Afolayan’s Swallow earned nominations in seven categories.

Other top contenders at the AMAA 2022 include; A song from the dark and Angeliena with six nominations each, Ayaanle, Almajiri and Road to my father’s compound with five nominations respectively. Alaise, Money miss road, and Underbelly earned three different nominations each while Skin like mine, and Ba Ni, had two nominations each. Speaking at the event, Anyiam- Osigwe revealed that the 2022 AMAA will hold in Lagos, Nigeria amid pomp and excitement. The filmmaker also noted that AMAA isn’t a popular voting film and movie award ceremony but an awards ceremony strategically created to reward and celebrate professionalism in film making across all spectrums.

