AMAA calls for entry ahead of 2022 edition

Africa Film Academy, organisers of the premier and the most prestigious movie award in Africa, is now accepting submissions for the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs). The AMAA Awards is widely known throughout the globe for its reputation in rewarding the brilliance of players in the African movie industry.

The organisers invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 film categories. This submission is officially opened to only films produced and released between May 1, 2021 and April 31, 2022 (last day of submission).

The 17th edition of the AMAAs was held at the Lagos Marriot Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos and was joined by filmmakers, executives and government officials from different parts of the world. During the event, Nigeria’s Eyimofe, which was directed by Chuko and Arie Esiri, scooped five awards, winning NFVCB Award for Nigerian Best Film in the process. Somalia’s The Gravedigger’s wife also hit the limelight at the event, scooping five awards and winning the best film. All entries for this year’s edition will be made via Filmfreeway. The Africa Film Academy will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes.

AMAA awards two major categories of short films and animation. The proposed date of the nomination’s gala night for the 18th AMAAs is Friday, August 26 while the Award ceremony will run span Wednesday October 26 to Sunday October 30. The Academy also awards the category for Best Africa Film in the Diaspora and Best Diaspora Short Film Awards inclusive of Caribbean Shorts and Caribbean features.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...