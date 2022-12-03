AMAA: Organisers unveil plans, call for entries ahead of 19th edition

Africa Film Academy, the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), has unveiled plans and activities ahead of the 19th edition. The plans and activities were made known to members of the media in a media parley that was held in Lagos. The event had in attendance, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Founder and President of AMAA, Kingsley James, Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, and Dr. Shaibu Husseni, Head of AMAA’s College of Screeners. According to Anyiam- Osigwe, the decision to unveil the plans and activities ahead of the 19th edition of the continental film awards was deliberate and a move to involve every film practitioner in Africa and the Diaspora. The organisers also announced a call for entry ahead of the 2023 edition.

The early call for entry, Anyiam-Osigwe said, is to enable more film practitioners across Africa and the Diaspora to submit and participate in the 19th edition. Anyiam-Osigwe said; “This is an avenue to officially rest the 18th edition of the AMAAs under the supervision of the Africa Film Academy and begin the journey to 2023.

We are currently calling for entries in all categories and this will last till March 2023.” Continuing, she said, “We are now accepting submissions for the 19th Africa Movie Academy Awards. The Africa Film Academy invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation, and documentary work for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards.” On his part, the awards show producer, Kingsley James, reiterated that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will return as the host for the 19th edition of the AMAA while other activities that include human capacity building by the AFA, jury’s session, nomination unveil, and one week-long festivities that will herald the 2023 edition will be unchanged. Husseini, who spoke on behalf of AMAA’s Jury, and College of screeners, said; “We look forward to getting great films from African film practitioners. We look forward to feature films, animations, documentaries and more. I would like to reiterate that the country of film is different from the origin of film. We don’t encourage films that don’t have Africans or filmmakers of African descent. Films can be uploaded on film freeway.”

