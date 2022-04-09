Arts & Entertainments

AMAA Short Film Festival: StarTimes adds prize for Best Documentary

The Africa Film Academy in partnership with StarTimes Nigeria, has expanded the prizes for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Short Film Festival. A special prize of $1000 has been added for the best documentary. The submission of short films which opened on March 20 will end April 20, 2022. To participate, the entry is open to short films produced or released between January 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022. Also, short films must not be longer than 40 minutes while entries in indigenous language must be subtitled in English language.

‘The shorts’ will be live and available for the viewing pleasure of StarTimes Subscribers on ST Nollywood Plus channel from April 25 and also available on StartimesON App. “The festival will commence on April 25 and run for a whole month till May 25, 2022. During the festivals, exceptional films that make the cut will compete for prizes,” AMAA’s founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said.

“The first prize will get $3000 and a laptop; the second prize will receive $2000 and a phone; while the third prize gets $1000 and a phone. We have added a special prize of $1000 for the best documentary. Already, we have received hundreds of entries from filmmakers, who specialise or have short films,” she added. Anyiam-Osigwe further shed more light on the film festival saying; “this partnership is big to us because it enables us to grow the short film industry in Nigeria and across Africa. We are happy that StarTimes keyed into this journey with us to give opportunities to young and existing filmmakers.” On his part, StarTimes CEO, Alex Jian, said the collaboration with AMAA is very crucial and strategic with the growing demand for quality local content by Nigerian and African film practitioners. Jian further noted that StarTimes is glad to strengthen its partnership with AMAA to bring significant impact to the Nigerian and African film industry by ensuring the growth of filmmakers and getting value for their productions.

 

