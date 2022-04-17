Body & Soul

AMAA-StarTimes Short Film Festival records over 500 entries across Africa

The AMAA-StarTimes Short Film Festival (The Shorts) has had an amazing number of submissions for its maiden edition with over five hundred shorts submitted from across Africa and African Diaspora.

The Shorts is currently at the screening stage as the selection committee led by the Chairman of the Africa Movie Academy Awards Screening Committee, Shaibu Husseini, is getting the selections ready. Two hundred short films will be selected and shown from April 25 to May 25 on the ST Nollywood Plus channel and StarTimes-ON mobile app.

“Africa day is May 25. So we will take this period to celebrate the amazing film talents on the continent,” AMAA’s founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said. “Apart from enjoying these short films, Nollywood fans can also vote for their best films so that they can win the prizes. This is to make sure fans are part of the process of encouraging the emerging and diverse talent in African Cinema.

“The voting will take place on the StarTimes- ON app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple Store. “The Shorts will also be coming to a city near you with the ‘The Shorts Road Tour’. Nollywood enthusiasts will get to network, learn and appreciate the values of filmmaking, and opportunities that StarTimes offers to content owners.

The Shorts will be at the Wole Soyinka Theatre, the University of Ibadan on April 21; Genesis Deluxe Cinema, Port Harcourt on April 23; Silverbird Cinema, UYO on April 27’ and Viva Cinema Lagos on April 30. Follow us on all social media handles of Africa Film Academy and StarTimes for updates,” she concluded.

 

