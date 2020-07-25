Travel & Tourism

Amachree calls for lifting of restrictions on travels

The Founder and Chairman of Port Harcourt Beach Resort, Chief Mike Amachree, has called on the federal government to lift the bans and restrictions on travels so as to open up the tourism market, which he said has been seriously hampered since the advent of COVID – 19,with the operators the worse hit economically. According to him, Nigeria can no longer afford the pronounced restrictions on travels, particularly international travels as the economy is bleeding seriously from this lockdown, which has brought all forms of travel businesses to their kneels, insisting that the partial ease on travel will not help the situation except full restoration.

In his words, Amachree, who is the Father of Nigerian Tourism, said: “Tourism is the un-interrupted movement of persons from one place to another for the purpose of business, leisure, health, religion and so on. It is a major economic activity. Last year, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), travel and tourism generated US$7.6 trillion; that is about 10.2 percent of global GDP.

‘‘Tourism boosts the revenue of the economy, creates thousands of jobs, develops the infrastructure of a country, and plants a sense of cultural exchange between foreigners and citizens. The number of jobs created by tourism in many different areas is significant. “It is an industry and an important growth driver for any country, its economy and also for its social progress and monitoring.

Tourism no doubt brings with it tremendous economic value. It touches and impacts several industries directly and many more indirectly through tourism spending. “We know that the government is doing its best to manage the current situation, but as it is now, the restriction in travel is not doing much in the fight against hunger and COVID-19.” The Chairman of Brooklyn Hotels, lamented the losses that operators in the tourism sector have suffered since the pandemic, therefore, advised the government that restriction on travels is not the solution but the government should put greater efforts towards producing vaccine to wipe out the pandemic and allow people to go about their businesses unhindered.

