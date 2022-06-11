Travel & Tourism

Amachree commends Buhari over visit to UNWTO, hosting of tourism conference

Father of Nigerian Tourism and National President, Centre for Promotion of Peace, Tourism and Culture (CEPTAC), Chief Mike Amachree, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent visit to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) headquarters in Madrid, Spain, and the federal government’s decision to host the first Global Conference on Culture, Tourism and Creative Industry in Lagos. Amachree believes that the visit is a boost for the Nigerian tourism industry as it would give President Buhari a better understanding of the business of tourism and its importance to any country.

He also said the decision to host the first Global Conference on Culture, Tourism and Creative Industry is a move in the right direction. He said the conference will help beam the searchlight on Nigerian tourism, culture and the booming creative industry. According to him, it is expected that during the festival, Nigeria would once again use the opportunity to showcase its vast tourism endowments to the world. He advised all the states in the federation to use the opportunity to showcase their tourism assets. His words: “Our country is blessed with vast tourism assets to showcase to the world.

In the North East we have the Yankari Game Reserve, Tarfawa Balewa Mausoleum. In the North Central we have the Plateau rock formations, Farin Ruwa Waterfall; in the North West the Kano Durbar, the great Kano wall, the Sultan Palace, and many others.

He called on the federal government to carry stakeholders in the industry along in the planning and organization of the conference. President Buhari had visited the UNWTO headquarters to thank the world body for granting Nigeria hosting right of the conference. The right to host the UNWTO first-ever Global Conference on Tourism, Culture and Creative Industry was granted to Nigeria last month, and it will be held at the newly refurbished National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos.

 

