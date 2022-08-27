Amachree commends Odili at 74 for contributions to tourism

Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has facilitated with the former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, on his 74th birthday anniversary, commending him for laying solid foundation for the development of tourism in the state. Amachree said the history of tourism in the state would not be complete without mentioning the major contributions of Odili to the growth of the sector, as he noted that: “We cannot begin to talk about tourism in Rivers State without mentioning the huge contributions of Chief Peter Odili in the development of tourism in the state.

‘‘During his tenure as governor of the state between 1999 and 2007, Odili played a great role for the tourism to have a foothold in the state. Knowing that Rivers State has comparative advantage in the area of aquatic tourism, he organised a state boat regatta festival to showcase the rich aquatic culture of the state. ‘‘It was the first major event that drew attention to the tourism potential of the state. By organising the boat regatta, the tourism profile of Rivers State was enhanced and also made a lot of people to become interested in the tourism potentials.

He further stated that: ‘‘This had a positive impact on our business as tourism practitioners in the state. In addition to this, he also enhanced the tourism profile of his community, Ndoni, by building a major monument there to attract tourists. It was in the light of this that tourism practitioners in Rivers State visited Ndoni community to commend him for this effort and he was appreciated by his community.’’ Amachree also noted that the former governor was very forthcoming and accessible on issues that has to do with tourism as he recalled that: “I remember during our launching of our book on tourism, titled; Towards the culture of peace in the Niger Delta; we reached out to him through the then Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Boma Bromillow Jack. We took a letter to him for him to grace the occasion. ‘‘Unfortunately, he was unable come due to other pressing commitments. He however, sent his wife to represent him at the occasion as special guest of honour. We felt honoured and proud as tourism practitioners.’’

