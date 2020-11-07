Amachree commiserates with Runsewe over mother’s death

Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has commiserated with the Director-General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Felicia Adesola Runsewe (Mama Kaduna). Recall that the late Runsewe, aged 94 years, lived and worked in Kaduna State as a prosperous businesswoman for about 60 years, before retiring to live in Lagos where she passed on last month. She is survived by two children, Otunba Segun Runsewe and Mrs. Mopelola Ayanfalu, grandchildren and a great grandchild. However, Amachree, who urged Runsewe to take heart knowing that his mother lived a Godly life, said the late mother was a businesswoman in Kaduna for so many years, touching so many lives in the process.
Related Articles
Seizure of properties: Remain apolitical, USA-based group tells ICPC
A United States-based group, by the name ‘Towards A Corrupt-Free Nigeria (TACN)’ has joined issues with the recent activities of the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria. This is as the group called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) to remain apolitical in dispatching its duty as one of the remaining […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anambra 2021: Monarchs back South to produce next governor
As political parties prepare for the governorship elections in Anambra State in 2021 the Council of Anambra North Council of Traditional Rulers has declared support for Anambra South Senatorial Zone to produce the next governor of the state. In a communiqué released after their meeting in Nteje at the weekend and signed by the Chairman […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Petrol price: IPMAN threatens to stop supply in South-West
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, has threatened to stop lifting petroleum products in all depots in the region to protest recent increase in fuel pump price. The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, in a statement yesterday, berated the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)