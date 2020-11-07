Amachree commiserates with Runsewe over mother’s death

Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has commiserated with the Director-General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Felicia Adesola Runsewe (Mama Kaduna). Recall that the late Runsewe, aged 94 years, lived and worked in Kaduna State as a prosperous businesswoman for about 60 years, before retiring to live in Lagos where she passed on last month. She is survived by two children, Otunba Segun Runsewe and Mrs. Mopelola Ayanfalu, grandchildren and a great grandchild. However, Amachree, who urged Runsewe to take heart knowing that his mother lived a Godly life, said the late mother was a businesswoman in Kaduna for so many years, touching so many lives in the process.

Like this: Like Loading...