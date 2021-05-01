Travel & Tourism

Amachree condoles with family, tourism stakeholders on death of FTAN president

Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has expressed his condolences to the family of the President Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the late Alhaji Rabo Sale Kareem and FTAN over the death of the FTAN’s president.

Amachree described the death of Rabo as a shocking, and personal loss, having known him for many years. He described he as a cool headed thoroughbred professional, who had paid his dues in the tourism industry, before ascending to the leadership position as president of FTAN.

He said: “I had planned to attend the 2021 Abuja Annual General Meeting of FTAN in July to show my support and appreciation to Rabo for a successful tenure as a two-term FTAN President. But I was shocked to hear of his death. “I have known him for many years and he was somebody I held in high esteem.

I remember during preparation in early 90’s to launch the Plateau State Tourism Development Fund which I was in the organizing committee as the President of Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), the late Rabo, as a young tourism professional, was among those who assisted us tremendously to make the event a success. “He was quite conversant with the industry and that was why he was able to acquit himself creditably first as the Managing Director of AllStates Travels, and also as FTAN President for almost four years.

