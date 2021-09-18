Travel & Tourism

Amachree laments impact of insurgency, kidnap, banditry on tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the spate of insurgence, banditry and kidnapping continues unabated in Nigeria, the Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has decried its negative impact on Nigerian tourism development and promotion, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, to step up actions in checking the situation as operators in the sector are being forced to shut down their businesses. Amachree said a situation where inter-city travels are currently suffering as people are afraid to travel for fear of being kidnapped bandits or killed by insurgents, is unacceptable.

He said the situation has become frightening, alarming, needing urgent measures to tackle it by the government. “Tourism in Nigeria is struggling to develop and has been seriously affected by the pandemic. Now with the current incidences of banditry and kidnapping along our major highways, it has become extremely difficult to conduct tourism business as no one, both domestic and international tourists, would like to travel under unsafe condition,” he said.

Amachree continued: “What this means is that some of our tourist sites like Erin Ijesa Waterfalls, Plateau Rock Formations, Ogbunike Cave, Osun Grove, Badagry, Port Harcourt Leisure Park, Kano Ancient Walls, Tafawa Balewa Mausoleum, Yankari Games Reserve, and Obudu Mountain Resort, are witnessing very poor patronage as tourists are no longer coming. ‘‘Our tour operation business is on the low side. Most foreign tourists are not coming in and our domestic tourism is suffering as only few people go on tour.

“Nigeria is currently a high brisk country because of banditry. No foreigner would want venture into Nigeria now just for leisure. Any tourist coming into the country now requires security guards. He has to get security guards to move around. “These are some of the issues that are affecting the business. So, it is on the low side.

The truth of the matter is that tourism is a high risk business now because of the situation we find ourselves in Nigeria. As you all know, tourism is a business where people travel from one place to the other for business, leisure and education. If people can’t travel, then there is no tourism.

“I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to not only instruct security agencies to wipe out banditry and kidnapping, but also personally see that his instructions are carried out. The Nigerian tourism and practitioners are really suffering because of the unsafe highways. Our highways should be secure so that people could once again be free to move about.”

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

