Amachree tasks Federal Government on fish production

The Federal Government has been urged to grow the country’s aquaculture sector particularly fish farming because of its enormous benefits to the tourism sector in the area of culinary experience for both local and international tourists. Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, made this call in a recent interview with journalists. According to the Amachree, Nigeria is well placed to grow fish production from the country’s huge rivers, lakes and streams. He stated further that Nigeria consist both upland and riverine communities. The upland communities produce beef while the riverine communities produce fish.

Therefore, he noted that with the abundant rivers in the South-South, South West and parts of the North, the need for fish production has become imperative. He also observed that every part of the country practices animal husbandry, while fish farming which is supposed to be the occupation of the riverine communities, is lagging behind. He blamed oil drillings and the resultant water pollution as a part of the cause of poor yield in the riverine communities. Relating it to tourism, Amachree said the culinary experience for most tourists in Nigeria leans toward beef.

He said: “Most international and domestic tourists are fed with beef and they sometimes complain of lack of availability of fish meals, and where fish meals are served, they are more expensive due to the fact that it is not commonly available like beef.” He observed that education, business, health, eating, drinking, dancing, stage performances, cinema, and sports are the main interest of tourists. He then urged the federal government to assist fish farmers in the riverine areas of Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom states and Argungu community in kebbi State among others.

